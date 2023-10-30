Remark announces sales and marketing collaboration with Arrow Electronics and Intel

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK ), a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") -powered video analytics, today announced a sales and marketing initiative with Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW ) and Intel (Nasdaq: INTC ). More details can be found in the brochure attached. This collaborative initiation broadens Remark's reach to Arrow's more than 200,000 customers, providing them with Intel-powered AI servers that run Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP), with Arrow providing distribution, inventory, and logistical sales support.

Remark's real-time video analytics works with existing video or CCTV systems to keep cities, employees, public, private spaces, and valuable assets safe and secure. Managing video surveillance operations has historically been a labor-intensive process that records historic forensic information after an adverse incident has already happened with possible damage inflicted, versus the real-time alerts provided by Remark's SSP that may prevent further damage from happening. Integrating Remark AI's models into an existing video infrastructure enhances the safety, security and identification of assets, objects and people with increased accuracy and speed.

Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holding comments, "We are thrilled to work with Arrow and Intel. AI-powered computer vision requires the latest chips to provide tremendous computing power and performance, which optimizes well on Intel processors. Our combined strength expands Remark's scalable AI video analytics solution to Arrow and Intel's commercial and industrial clients that run on the Intel platform in both the private and public sectors, driving profitable growth."

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK) , the industry leader in AI-powered computer vision solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI analytics that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior, while monitoring, understanding and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our product portfolio at www.remarkvision.com and home page at www.remarkholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

