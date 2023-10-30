Time to Ditch the Turkey - Shipt Settles the Debate and Delivers Solutions for America's Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Shipt analyzes survey data and consumer shopping behavior to determine America's favorite side dish, and taps Michelin Star Chef for new recipes for an exclusive pop-up restaurant in NYC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving, Shipt, the retail tech company that enables delightful same-day delivery, is calling on Americans to #MakeSidesTheMain while making the seasonal shopping experience better for members around the country. Ahead of one of the top sales periods of the year for delivery services, Shipt's new survey will help customers and hosts with their lengthy shopping lists, including uncovering the top dishes to shop for and releasing exclusive recipes from Michelin Star Chef, Charlie Mitchell.

While turkey is often at the center of both the table and the conversation around Thanksgiving, Shipt's survey uncovered that more than half of Americans (51%) would prefer a Thanksgiving without the turkey than to go without their beloved sides. What's more, when it comes to side dishes, more is better – with the average American serving five side dishes at the Thanksgiving table (and 16% serving seven-plus!). But, no matter how many sides you have, there's one classic (with two names!) that everyone cannot go without – Shipt is excited to announce that America's favorite side dish is… stuffing/dressing.

To put an elevated twist on America's favorite Thanksgiving side, Shipt has teamed up with renowned Michelin Star Chef Charlie Mitchell of Clover Hill in Brooklyn, NY, to craft a series of innovative stuffing recipes that promise to redefine your Thanksgiving meal this holiday. For all the stuffing enthusiasts in New York City, Shipt is hosting an exclusive pop-up restaurant in the East Village serving Chef Mitchell's Michelin Star-worthy stuffing on November 10-11. Reserve your spot via Resy for a complimentary culinary experience that is sure to delight.

While Americans prepare their shopping lists for the biggest holiday meal of the year, the survey also revealed where Shipt can lend consumers a helping hand– cutting down on trips to the store during limited time with loved ones.

"We learned through our survey that over half of Americans make three or more trips to the grocery store to prepare for Thanksgiving," said Alia Kemet, CMO at Shipt. "Shipt is every Thanksgiving host's hero, offering same-day delivery of the finest side dish essentials directly to your door, giving you time back to spend with loved ones."

Besides closing the Thanksgiving sides debate once and for all, additional findings from the #MakeSidesTheMain study include:

Generational Gap: Over half of Gen Z (58%) and Millennials (51%) are far more likely to choose sides over turkey, compared to Boomers (43%).

More Sides, Please: When going in for seconds, two-thirds of Americans are getting sides (66%) rather than the turkey, including an overwhelming majority of Gen Z (76%) and women (73% – hello girl dinner!).

Don't Be THAT Guest: More than half of Americans (57%) would rather you show up empty handed, than with a side dish that nobody likes.

The Dish is Worth the Drama: Family gatherings are notorious for dining room table debates, but a staggering 81% of Americans agree that the right food at Thanksgiving makes dealing with family drama worth it.

Peace & Stuffing: Better yet, avoid the drama entirely – with almost half of Americans (43%) reporting that they have had family arguments surrounding which side dish should be at the table, make something everyone can agree on – in ranking order, America's most beloved side dishes are stuffing, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.

To join Shipt in its mission to #MakeSidesTheMain and access Michelin Star-worthy recipes, visit Shipt.com/makesidesthemain .

Shipt is committed to addressing food insecurity this Thanksgiving season and beyond. As part of its #MakeSidesTheMain campaign, the company will be donating 125,000 meals to New Yorkers in need through Food Bank For New York City. Learn more about Food Bank For New York City and how you can get involved here .

