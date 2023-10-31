CyberTAN Technology Launches CyberWiFi Small and Medium-Sized Business Network Products

Focusing on Cloud Platform Development and AI Management to Address Pain Points for Company IT Administrators

HSINCHU, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberTAN Technology, a world leading manufacturer of wireless broadband network equipment, today announced the launch of its CyberWiFi cloud network product series, making a proactive entry into the small and medium-sized enterprise market. CyberWiFi SMB solutions include Controller, Indoor Wall Mount Access Point, Indoor Ceiling Mount Access Point, Managed Switch, and Outdoor Long Range Fixed Wireless Access Point. Combined with their in-house developed cloud platform and management features, these offerings provide an excellent and cost-effective network solution for small and medium-sized enterprises, factories, SI vendors, featuring cloud-based intelligent management.

CyberWiFi products feature an in-house developed cloud platform, incorporating management functionalities essential for small and medium-sized enterprise networks. Through intuitive mobile applications, network deployment and management are streamlined, providing simple, intelligent, and secure networking solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

The highlights of CyberWiFi products and network management include:

Easy Installation

- BLE Installation, One-click Install

Easy Management

- Zero touch provisioning, cloud based multi-site management

Easy Monitoring

- Real-time topology, Wi-Fi QoE insight

AI Based QoE Engine

- Diagnosing SMB intranet environment and Rating Network QoE Metric automatically

- Analyzing user behavior and change channel/radio based on AI method

- Fine-tuning WiFi through AI automation

CyberTAN Technology CEO& Chairman, Gwong Lee, stated that, according to United Nations statistics, Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 90% of the total global businesses, highlighting the continued importance of the small and medium-sized enterprise market. The CyberWiFi SMB solutions are tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises, factories, and schools, particularly those struggling with limited IT resources or having multiple locations. It helps expedite their network setup and enables centralized cloud-based control of all networks. The comprehensive WiFi solution further aids users and dealers in reducing their burden associated with complex cross-brand installations and management of network devices, enhancing their network management efficiency, and simplifying the demands and responsibilities placed on enterprise IT staff for network management.

CyberWiFi series products are designed in Taiwan and manufactured in Vietnam. In the future, CyberTAN SMB product line will introduce the WiFi 7 Enterprise Access Points. We will also expand and incorporate additional products such as Voice over IP Phones (VoIP Phones) and Security Cameras. This expansion aims to meet the diverse needs of our customers, offering them a wider range of product choices.

About CyberTAN

CyberTAN Technology(Ticker: 3062) is a leading manufacturer of wireless broadband network equipment. Since its inception in June 1998, it has been actively investing in technology research and development resources, providing professional OEM and ODM services for the customers in the home and SMB markets. CyberTAN is now committed to combine Cloud MicroServices development capability and software/hardware disaggregation to provide customer more flexible, faster and holistic services. CyberTAN Technology is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has R&D, and customer service centers in Hsinchu, China and the United States.

