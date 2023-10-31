La Roche-Posay Continues its 25-year Commitment to Holistic Supportive Care for Cancer Patients Worldwide

New cancer-support.com e-learning platform provides digestible resource for patients and caregivers to improve quality of life through treatment

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ⅕ of men and ⅙ of women will face cancer during their lifetime1, meaning that everyone everywhere will be touched by its impact, either directly or through friends, family and loved ones. La Roche-Posay, the leader in pioneering life-changing skincare powered by innovation and education for all, has been committed to helping cancer patients through oncology initiatives for more than 25 years.

This year, in partnership with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), La Roche-Posay is proud to raise even more awareness and have an even greater impact within its "Healing Power of Touch'' campaign with the launch of its first digital learning platform, cancer-support.com . This learning portal empowers cancer patients and caregivers with the training they need to improve lives, starting from just 15 minutes of education. 80% of patients confirm that supportive care has helped them in their management of their diagnosis2, making training essential.

ABOUT CANCER-SUPPORT.COM

With support from La Roche–Posay's international partners, the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC), Association Francophone des Soins Oncologiques de Support (AFSOS), and Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), cancer-support.com was created to simplify essential information about holistic supportive care into bitesize themes that are easy to digest and simple to understand - yet can have a significant impact after just 15 minutes of learning. This learning encompasses four key areas of supportive care: mental wellness; skin, hair and nail care; nutrition and fatigue; and pain management.

In its commitment to empowering as many people as possible, La Roche-Posay hopes the platform, which went live this September, will reach as many as 300,000 patients and caregivers in the first year. Additionally, for each training session completed through the end of the year, La Roche-Posay will add 1€ to its donation to the UICC, the largest global membership organization dedicated to the fight against cancer.

"It is essential to raise awareness among both patients and caregivers about the skin-related side effects of cancer treatments and offer ways to mitigate them," says Laetitia Toupet, Global Brands General Manager, L'Oreal Dermatological Brands. "We still hear too many patients say, 'If only I had known about these solutions, it would have changed my life!' We don't want to hear that ever again."

"Beyond skin, a patient's whole life is affected during and after cancer. This is why the learning platform explores holistic supportive care that goes beyond skincare care to include mental health, working with cancer, nutrition, pain and fatigue," says Benjamin Brunschwig, sustainability director at La Roche-Posay International.

CANCER SUPPORT WORLDWIDE

Since 1905, La Roche-Posay has been committed to improving the quality of life for those with skin conditions at the La Roche-Posay Thermal Center in France as well as through oncology initiatives globally. Every year, over 7,500 patients visit the La Roche-Posay Thermal Dermatology Center to experience healing properties of the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to treat the side effects of various skin conditions. Almost 50% of the patients visiting the Thermal Center have undergone cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation.

Working closely with dermatologists around the world, La Roche-Posay continually updates the scientific knowledge about skin side effects as cancer treatments evolve, and provides safe and efficient dermatological skincare solutions.

La Roche–Posay is currently the only skincare brand to partner with the UICC, supporting it in its mission to convene key stakeholders, build capacity and build advocacy. La Roche–Posay was proud to act as an official sponsor for World Cancer Day 2023, an initiative created and managed by UICC.

"For decades, the La Roche-Posay brand has been supporting cancer patients and their needs through both treatment at our partner Thermal Integrative Health Center, and through providing training and research to Health Care providers to offer effective and tolerable skincare products that can help improve the patients quality of life," says Penelope Giraud, General Manager of La Roche-Posay USA.

WORLD CANCER LEADERS SUMMIT

In October, La Roche-Posay was proud to be an official partner for this year's World Cancer Leaders Summit (WCLS), the most important annual, high-level policy meeting dedicated exclusively to influencing global decisions which impact cancer control hosted by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The event brings together global health leaders and key decision makers from around the world to debate emerging global issues related to cancer, and provide a vital forum to secure a coordinated, cross-sector global response.

This year's summit took place in Long Beach, California from October 16th-17th. Organized in partnership with the World Health Organization, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Summit gathered around 350 global health leaders and decision makers from diverse sectors, including Heads of State, national governments, Royalty, First Ladies, United Nations agencies, the cancer community, the NCD community, academia, leaders in the private sector and patient groups.

This year's theme was "Cancer Control In a Changing World." La Roche-Posay USA General Manager Penelope Giraud attended to discuss the importance of supportive care during cancer treatments, and presented the brand's joint initiatives with the UICC on this crucial topic for both patients and caregivers.

The conference presented a vital opportunity for La Roche-Posay to advocate for supportive care, which is highly endangered, given the pressure on international healthcare systems. La Roche-Posay and UICC share the common objective to make holistic supportive care better understood, more accessible and more used.

THE "HEALING POWER OF TOUCH"

La Roche-Posay's "Healing Power of Touch" campaign raises awareness about the vital element of supportive care and the essential role of caregivers while patients are undergoing treatment. A vital element of the campaign is the portrayal of real cancer patients and their family members, instead of featuring actors.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us

1 canceratlas.cancer.org

2 In a study of 11,100 individuals from five countries

