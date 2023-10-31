Sony Electronics Introduces New Addition to Car AV Receiver Line

The XAV-AX8500 provides customizable and accessible features for the optimal viewing and enhanced audio performance.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a new addition to its line of car AV receivers, the XAV-AX8500. The XAV-AX8500 offers a customizable experience to fit user's personal visual and audio experience, while providing industry leading quality. This new model includes a large HD screen with a unique tilt and swivel mechanism, along with various customization features for enhanced visual and audio performance and will be available at Sony authorized dealers in winter 2024.

XAV-AX8500 Key Features:

10.1-inch HD1280x720 Gapless Anti-glare Capacitive Touchscreen : With a 10.1" high-definition LCD panel and optically gapless design, it boasts the best-in-class picture quality, while assuring safer and easier operation than ever. The LCD is bonded directly to the protective glass touch layer with a transparent adhesive which realizes an extremely precise touch experience.

HD Graphical User Interface : The 1280 x 720 HD touchscreen offers an enhanced user interface for safety and ease of use. It features a clean design with customizable icon positioning and wallpaper to suit your vehicle and style.

Anti-glare Design : The internal anti-glare filter hugely improves touchscreen visibility by reducing sunlight reflections, ensuring easier and safer driving.

HDMI Connectivity (Micro-HDMI) : HDMI connectivity allows for hooking up an external audio and visual source device for viewing while parked. 1

Easily Adjustable Tilt & Swivel for Every Journey: The newly designed tilt and swivel mechanism let the driver manually adjust the oversized display's viewing angles. Its screwless structure offers a range of ±15 degrees, both horizontally and vertically, with no tools required. This not only allows for altering the angle to the preferred seating position, but also avoiding things such as direct sunlight reflection, or even for sharing the navigation screen with your passengers.

Additional Features:

Quick Wake Up : With Sony's Quick Wake Up feature, drivers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition.

Wireless Smartphone Connection : Wi-Fi 2 connection from the user's smartphone, together with the supplied GPS antenna, provides wireless connection to Apple CarPlay® 3 as well as Android Auto™ 4 compatibility.

3-camera Trigger Inputs : In addition to the regular rear-view camera connectivity, by utilizing the supplied trigger wires, drivers can see the images of up to three connected cameras with each camera image switched on and off, or from one to another automatically by detecting the vehicle's turn signals or sensing compatible signals such as that for a connected front camera.

iDatalink® Maestro® Compatible : iDatalink® Maestro® connects the vehicle's onboard computer with car audio, making it work as a customized display for the car's factory-equipped functions and features. 5

USB Type-C® Compatible : USB Type-C®(Hi-speed) compatible reversible connection interface ensures safe and easy plug in, while it can carry 5V 3.0A maximum current for updated smartphone connectivity. 6

Sound Customization : The built-in DSP offers sound processing and time alignment down to a remarkable 1cm for each of the 5 addressable channels (4 speakers + subwoofer via pre-out). A 14-band EQ enables adjustment on the overall sound to customers' music or taste.

LDAC for Exceptional Sound Quality : Connect compatible devices to stream audio at 96 kHz / 24-bit sampling with bitrates up to 3x higher (990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth®.

High Voltage Pre-out (5V) : In general, head units deliver 2-volt audio signal, meanwhile Sony's head unit with high voltage pre-out gives 5-volt signal, which realizes clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is used connecting to power amplifier.

FLAC Audio File Compatible : Plays back FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 384 kHz. 7

Gold-plated 3-preout Terminals for Your Future System : The 3-preout connectivity allows customers to build a full acoustic system, a mono amplifier, and 4-channel amplifier.

Simple Button Controls with Improved Ergonomic Design : The new button design features large keys to seamlessly fit with the sleek display.

Customizable Wallpaper : Allows changing its wallpaper to the preset color choices or user's favorite JPEG image saved in a USB device.

Single-DIN Chassis for Flexible Installation: The main unit is packed in a single-DIN chassis for flexible installation in both single and double-DIN dashboards, while still leaving plenty of room for cables and harnesses when installed in double-DIN vehicles.

Environment in Mind:

Sony's products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. For the individual packaging of the XAV-AX8500, up to 90% of the cushions are made of paper materials, and compared to the prior model, printed information has been carefully considered for simplicity and length to reduce printer ink usage by approximately 80%, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Pricing and Availability:

Suggested retail price and availability will be announced in winter 2024. For more information on the new XAV-AX8500, please visit the product website: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/all-car-marine-audio/p/xavax8500

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.net/ for more information.

1 HDMI cable not supplied. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

2 Wi-fi connection available for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

3 Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay.

4 Download the Android Auto app on Google Play. Wireless use of Android Auto requires a smartphone with Android 11 or higher and compatible active data plan. Check https://g.co/androidauto/requirements/ for compatibility. To use Android Auto on car audio via USB, a compatible Android phone and compatible active data plan required. Some features and devices may not be available in all countries or regions. Subject to availability. Some features vary by device manufacturers. Google, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

5 Maestro® RR and RR2 sold separately. Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit http://maestro.idatalink.com/ iDatalink® Maestro® are registered trademarks of Automotive Data Solutions Inc."

6 A Type-C® extension' cable supplied. No regular Type-C® cable included.

7 With down conversion to 96 kHz.

