Beacon EmbeddedWorks High-Performance i.MX 8M Plus SOM - Ready to Drive Embedded AI/ML Applications

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company and leading global provider of embedded electronics, announces the availability of the latest, feature-dense system-on-module (SOM) – the i.MX 8M Plus and companion Zoom™ Development Kit. Powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus, with up to four ARM Cortex-A53 cores running 1.8 GHz and a neural processing unit (NPU), this SOM offers exceptional power and versatility for AI/ML applications.

Designed with uncompromising quality and high-performance in mind, the i.MX 8M Plus SOM is available in multiple configurations to meet your specific requirements. With its powerful processor with built-in machine learning capabilities, this latest SOM is ideal for AI/ML applications requiring efficient execution of complex algorithms. The i.MX 8M Plus SOM stands out as the premier selection for security, power-efficiency, and high-definition video and graphics processing. The Zoom™ Development Kit includes an i.MX 8M Plus SOM, baseboard, power supply, microSD card, and all necessary cables. Fully tested and pre-certified, this SOM is ideal for demanding applications where small size, reliability and regulatory compliance are essential and the Zoom™ Dev Kit makes developing applications quick and easy.

Connectivity options are abundant with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, all integrated with secure elements to ensure end-to-end security. Camera and display features are supported by MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI-2 interfaces with up to four lanes each. HDMI and LVDS are also available display options. Cutting-edge audio capabilities are delivered through six synchronous audio interfaces, S/PDIF input/output, and 8-channel pulse density modulation (PDM) input.

The i.MX 8M Plus SOM is equipped with essential interfaces, including USB 3.1 Gen 1, UART, I2C, and SPI with multiplexed GPIO to support peripherals.

Not only is the Beacon i.MX 8M Plus SOM a powerful embedded option with a laundry list of features; everything is contained in a compact package approximately the size of a quarter. With dimensions of 28 x 38 mm, the SOM is perfect for space-constrained applications. Additionally, it complies with RoHS and REACH standards.

By leveraging the fully tested and pre-certified i.MX 8M Plus SOM, you can reduce design risk and kickstart your development process. Whether you choose to implement the off-the-shelf SOM or opt for a custom-tailored solution, rest assured that Beacon EmbeddedWorks provides in-house support for the full product lifecycle.

