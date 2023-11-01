Epirus Delivers IFPC-HPM Counter-Swarm System to U.S. Army, Developing Pathway to Field High-Power Microwave Capability

Successful completion of government acceptance testing advances counter-UAS capability and validates IFPC-HPM platoon's safety and FAAD C2 interoperability

Highlights:

Critical milestone successfully completed in collaboration between Epirus and the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).

First high-power microwave (HPM) prototype delivery opens pathway to bringing HPM capability to Air Defense community.

Government acceptance test included evaluation of HPM system safety parameters and FAAD C2 interoperability.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epirus announced today the delivery of the first Indirect Fire Protection Capability – High-Power Microwave (IFPC-HPM) system to the U.S. Army. The IFPC-HPM is a Leonidas-derived counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS)-swarm capability – and this marks the first of four IFPC-HPM prototype systems Epirus will deliver to RCCTO, as part of a December 2022 contract award.

Epirus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Epirus) (PRNewswire)

Epirus delivered its HPM weapon after successfully completing a recent U.S. Army-sponsored government acceptance test hosted in Nevada. During the event, the HPM weapon system was stressed under a range of scenarios, showcasing its counter-UAS-swarm capability along with its industry leading reliability. The testing event further validated the system's safety for personnel and fuel and marked HPM's continued progression from Science and Technology prototype to operational capability.

"In January, we began our work with RCCTO to deliver an operational high-power microwave weapon to the Air Defense community – and, today, we have done so in record time. With our Army associates, the team at Epirus has developed and demonstrated unprecedented HPM capability in just nine months," said Ken Bedingfield, Chief Executive Officer, Epirus. "That is no small feat – and we are honored to play a leading role in developing a pathway towards delivering a deployable counter-swarm capability to the Army."

Following delivery of the initial prototype to RCCTO, the system will undergo further evaluation and testing to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures for future use. Epirus' HPM system has emerged as a leading capability from a crowded industry of kinetic and directed energy solutions to counter individual and swarm UAS. With its reduced size and weight and unique software backbone, operators can precisely and safely control the system's HPM pulse to prosecute single UAS and swarms, depending on the threat environment.

Epirus and RCCTO will continue to collaborate to deliver an additional three prototype weapon systems over the course of the contracting period. The systems will undergo additional developmental testing to achieve technology maturation and enhance the prototypes to protect against a spectrum of UAS threats.

ABOUT EPIRUS:

Epirus is a technology company developing high-power microwave systems with unprecedented counter-electronics effects to protect against emerging threats. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact media@epirusinc.com. High-resolution assets can be downloaded here.

The Leonidas-derived IFPC-HPM counter-swarm system shown in Epirus’ anechoic chamber. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epirus