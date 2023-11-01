Nuna Sets a New Standard in Pet Protection with Tavo Pets

The makers of Nuna Baby are revolutionizing the way we keep pets safe by product testing against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standards and using top-tier safeguarding materials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna , a world leader in premier baby gear, enters the world of pets by introducing a new standard of innovation in the world of design, engineering and pet protection with Tavo Pets . This new pet protection brand benchmarks against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standards and leverages top-tier premium materials to support the safety and comfort of pets during travels and in any environment.

Throughout its history, Nuna has been dedicated to crafting baby gear that supports families on their transformative journey into parenthood, offering solutions that are functional and beautifully designed. With Tavo, Nuna extends these high standards to the other important members of the family without sacrificing safety and quality.

"With Nuna, we've created a necessity that enables families to bring us along throughout every stage of their child's life," said Brad Bickley, Global President for Nuna Baby and Tavo. "To create Tavo, we've applied our expertise to the pet industry, and developed something more than a pet brand; a new mission to uphold the same high standards for our pets using the best quality of materials, rigorous testing and excellence they deserve."

The Tavo Maeve™ is a 3-in-1 Pet Protection System that starts at $700 and introduces a new era of pet protection, combining cutting-edge technology, premium materials and a renewed commitment to the well-being of our beloved pets. The pet protection system features a fashionable pet stroller and a comfortable carrier bed that doubles as a safety-tested pet car seat with a vehicle base. The vehicle base comes equipped with a connection and stability leg to secure the car seat during travel. Additionally, for comfort and protection, Tavo incorporates built-in Tailor Tech™️ memory foam and lightweight materials engineered to absorb and disperse energy upon impact, thus providing enhanced side impact protection. The innovative MagneTech Secure Snap™️ buckles securely and locks the canopy attachment, creating a safe environment for pets and vehicle occupants.

Tavo takes its commitment to safety seriously, subjecting the Maeve™Pet Car Seat to rigorous testing at dynamic testing facilities. The system is benchmarked against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standard (R129). Using R129's velocity and performance criteria as a testing model, Nuna conducted simulated frontal and side-impact crash tests using advanced test dummies, known as Q-series dummies. Each of the three Tavo carrier models, Maeve™ Small Flex , Maeve™ Medium Flex and Maeve™ Medium Rigid , underwent testing at the facilities to mimic the environment they would be in if an accident were to happen while traveling. Throughout the testing, these dummies remained securely contained within the protection system, supporting the safety of both pet and vehicle occupants.

"Infant and child safety is ingrained in our DNA," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna Baby & Tavo. "We've combined the expertise of Nuna and our love for pets to create a pet protection brand that leads the way in all aspects of design, engineering and technology to support the safety of our pets," said Hodges.

Tavo represents the future of pet protection, where decades of innovative product development, premium materials, and advanced impact testing technologies meet the safety criteria that parents demand for their children. Nuna Baby invites pet owners to experience the next level of pet protection with Tavo and embrace the journey ahead with safety and security. For more information, click here to watch the crash test video, and visit nunababy.com and tavopets.com .

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://www.nuna.eu/usa/ .

ABOUT TAVO

Tavo is a revolutionary pet protection brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, created to redefine pet travel with a perfect blend of safety, style and innovation. With premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo provides pets and their people with perfect travel experiences. Whether you're on a daily outing or an extended journey, Tavo supports pet travel safety anywhere. To learn more about Tavo, visit https://tavopets.com/ .

