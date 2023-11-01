'Tis the season to be stoked: Dutch Bros launches its 2023 holiday menu!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most delicious time of the year and there's no better place to celebrate the holidays than Dutch Bros! This year, Dutch Bros' Holiday Trio includes the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Merry Mischief Rebel and the Snow Cap Freeze. Starting today, customers can revel in the Holiday Trio and more for a limited time.

Holiday Trio

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, Dutch Bros' signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.

The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with NEW Green Apple Soft Top.

The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinks.

Additional Holiday Drinks

The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze or Cocoa! A delicious mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros' signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and peppermint sprinks.

The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha* features sugar free chocolate, sugar free white chocolate and sugar free peppermint flavors, espresso and half and half.

"Celebrating the season with a variety of innovative drinks is what we do best," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "This year's lineup is a nod to all the seasonal favorites we love but with a Dutch Bros twist! From peppermint to green apple to festive holiday sprinks, we've amped up our offerings to have even more flavor and fun!"

Dutch Bros' holiday drinks will be available until December 31.

*See menu for full nutritional information. Not a low calorie food item.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 800 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee