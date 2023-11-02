AM Best Reaffirms Amwins Score on DUAE Performance Assessment

Amwins remains the only firm to receive AM Best's PA-1 score, reflecting the highest standards for underwriting excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, has received, for the second consecutive year, AM Best's highest assessment score for its delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs) across the firm. Launched last year, AM Best's Performance Assessment (PA) for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) is a comprehensive analysis consisting of quantitative and qualitative assessments of Underwriting Capabilities, Governance and Internal Controls, Financial Condition, Organizational Talent and Depth and Breadth of Relationships. PA scores range from the highest (PA-1) to lowest (PA-5), and with AM Best's affirmation of Amwins' PA-1 score, Amwins remains the only PA-1 granted to any of AM Best's clients.

"At Amwins, we've worked diligently to fortify our underwriting capabilities over the years, and through collaboration across various programs and platforms, we've aimed to deliver excellence to our esteemed carrier partners and clients," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer at Amwins. "In addition to our brokerage business, we underwrite a substantial $4.6 billion in premium volume. Our underwriting initiatives and diverse product portfolio have consistently upheld a reputation for providing meticulously data-driven solutions across multiple industries and business sectors, catering to a wide spectrum of clients, regardless of their size or complexity."

With underwriting capabilities spread across multiple divisions, Amwins is a trusted partner to more than 100 markets and boasts 550 dedicated underwriters that support more than 100 niche programs. Data and analytics are a crucial component of the Amwins underwriting approach and are embedded in our underwriting technology platform. Amwins DNA, launched earlier this year, is the firm's comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of data and analytics capabilities representing Amwins' fundamental approach to supporting its colleagues, retail insurance clients and insurance market partners and differentiating the unique qualities setting Amwins apart from other organizations in the wholesale insurance industry.

"AM Best's innovative DUAE assessment methodology offers MGUs an exceptional platform to distinguish themselves within the industry," said Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. "Amwins' focus on underwriting excellence and control is consistently applied and meticulously executed, and our stellar PA-1 score stands as a testament to the prowess of our underwriters, the technological proficiency within our organization, the strength of our financial and loss ratio performance and our unmatched access to both internal and external distribution networks."

AM Best recognizes the wide-ranging nature of strategic capabilities and considers the scale of a DUAE's competitive advantage, how such advantages will be sustained and leveraged and how new advantages are generated. Amwins implements innovative strategies in building and scaling our underwriting infrastructure and tools, along with our experienced team of underwriters, actuaries and CAT modelers to deliver profitable underwriting results for our carrier partners.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 160 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33.1 billion annually.

About AM Best

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.

