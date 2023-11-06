On/go for\Good is Launching "Giving Hope" Debit Cards to Help Survivors in Israel Rebuild Their Lives

On/go for\Good is compassionately enabling survivors of the October 7th terror attacks to recover quickly, efficiently, and effectively beginning with all members of Kibbutz the Nir Oz

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On/go for\Good , a charitable foundation founded by Intrivo on a mission to give hope from the heart by helping those in need live healthier, happier lives, today introduced the On/go for\Good "Giving Hope" debit card . Preloaded initially with 1,000 Israeli Shekels (approximately $250 USD), the "Giving Hope" card provides an initial instant lifeline directly to hundreds of families and individuals in need of vital resources and a variety of necessities. On/go for\Good has produced a short documentary highlighting reactions from the first recipients of the "Giving Hope" Debit Cards, which can be viewed here . Others who were affected in the terror attacks can apply directly for the "Giving Hope" debit card here: ongoforgood.com/givehope .

The "Giving Hope" card launched in Israel with the survivors' families of Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest hit communities where the majority of households were impacted by the vicious terror attacks. In fact, more than a quarter of residents of the Kibbutz Nir Oz were killed or taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. In tandem with the "Giving Hope" card, On/go for\Good is creating economic opportunity by hiring on-the-ground ambassadors from Israel to serve as liaisons, working directly with displaced individuals and families to offer support on behalf of On/go for\Good. Individuals, as well as businesses and foundations alike are invited to join the collective cause and rally together to support the ones who need it most during these trying times. Donations of all amounts are welcomed and can be made tax deductible by visiting https://www.ongoforgood. org/givehope .

"As an agent of change for good, I felt it was my moral duty to travel to Israel following the October 7 cruel attempt to undermine the very thing that makes us human, and to throw everyone into a vicious cycle of fear," said Ron Gutman, Co-Founder and CEO of On/Go for\Good. "To make sure that this does not happen again anywhere, and eventually in our own backyards, my team at On/go for\Good and I were determined to act immediately and provide humanitarian help to those impacted and initiate a virtuous cycle of hope. After extensive in-person conversations with the survivors of the heartbreaking events, and after analyzing what they need to get back on their feet, we decided to create the "Giving Hope" card. This new card serves as a first step towards granting these brave and resilient survivors the freedom to renew and rebuild with dignity. With the On/go for\Good Giving Hope card, we're determined to replace the vicious cycle of fear that the attackers tried to instigate with wholehearted-giving that will reignite a virtuous cycle of hope and a brighter future for all."

This work comes on the heels of Gutman and the foundation's efforts to provide relief and aid through partnerships with local Israeli organizations such as Hostage and Missing Families Forum , a volunteer organization working with families of hostages, Natal , Israel's female-led trauma and resiliency center and Brother and Sisters for Israel , a leading civilian aid organization mobilizing critical supplies and resources to displaced individuals and families.

"On October 7, following the atrocities that took place in my community of Nir Oz, many of us fled our homes with nothing but the blood on our shirts," said Gil Hazut, an American citizen and survivor of the Nir Oz kibbutz attacks. "I've experienced first hand fear, panic, and the loss of family members. But I've also received empathy, compassion and support from organizations like On/go for\Good, who are providing us with the resources to rebuild our lives as a community."

On/go for\Good invites the public to join its collective cause and rally together to support impacted individuals and families during these trying times. Donations of all amounts are welcomed and can be made by visiting ongoforgood.org .

Prior to the Giving Hope initiative, On/go for\Good's first endeavor of providing aid globally was in excess of a million dollar worth donation of medical supplies, computers and software to five hospitals in Ukraine just after the war with Russia erupted. Gutman traveled personally to Ukraine with an On/go for\Good delegation, to deliver medical goods and train hospital staff in using the population management software developed by Intrivo. In light of this, and the more than thirty other donations made to American charitable organizations such as the Make A Wish Foundation, the American Diabetes Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMCH), and Pillar Care Continuum, among others, On/go for\Good has won the prestigious Greater Good Award 2023 for Emergency Aid. Recently, On/go for\Good has been recognized by Fierce Healthcare as a 2023 Fierce 50 honoree for Social Impact.

To learn more about the On/go for\Good "Giving Hope" card and get involved and/or donate, or to explore more ways On/go for\Good is a force for change on a global scale, visit https://www.ongoforgood.org/givehope .

About On/go for\Good

On/go for\Good is a charitable foundation that supports those in most need, particularly groups who may not have sufficient access to healthcare services or well-being support. Contributions are made in the form of financial support, in addition to necessary medical devices, supplies and other medical goods. At On/Go for\Good, we're giving hope from the heart helping the ones in need live healthier happier lives.

About On/Go

On/Go is a leading health and technology platform that delivers delightful digital health and care solutions for health and wellness-related conditions such as respiratory care, and weight management. Built on a scalable, extensible platform, On/Go's award-winning digital and physical products harness the power of AI and delightful user experience and design to create solutions that have helped over 100 million people worldwide live healthier, happier lives.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a global healthcare technology company committed to delivering highly effective, comprehensive, and delightful population health & care solutions. Its platform features fully integrated, highly scalable, and extensible digital health infrastructure that is engineered to easily connect healthcare partners with speed, quality, and delight. Intrivo is the parent company of On/Go.

