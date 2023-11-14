CyberCatch Launches Innovative Solution To Enable Compliance with New U.S. Department of HHS Issued Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices To Thwart The Epidemic of Healthcare Cyberattacks Targeting Over 26,000 Healthcare Organizations

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution provider of continuous compliance and cyber risk, is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative solution to enable compliance with the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP), issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), with support from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

There over 6,000 hospitals and over 20,000 other healthcare organizations in the United States, who are now increasingly the target of cyber attackers. Key facts impacting the Health Industry:

On average 58 cyberattacks monthly

On average $9.23 million is cost of a data breach

Already in 2023 over 71 million patients sensitive medical information has been breached

Attackers are easily exploiting weak or missing cybersecurity controls to make intrusion into the network, stealing sensitive patient data, installing ransomware and demanding a ransom payment.

This is why the HHS with the support of DHS and CISA issued the new Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) to prescribe cybersecurity controls for all healthcare organizations to implement in order to mitigate cyber risk:

For small organizations (1 -10 physicians or 1-50 beds hospital), minimally 22 controls

For medium and large organizations (over 11 physicians or over 51 beds hospital), minimally 72 controls

CyberCatch's innovative Healthcare Compliance Manager solution enables all healthcare organizations to cost-effectively comply with the HICP. CyberCatch's solution comprises of:

Workflow engine for compliance risk assessment

All prescribed controls organized by domains

Compliance tips

AI-advisor for detailed guidance and to answer any questions

Policy and procedure templates

Charts, reports and evidence repository

"CyberCatch is once again at the forefront with an innovative solution. Our Healthcare Compliance Manager enables the over 26,000 healthcare organizations in the U.S. to comply with the HICP and implement prescribed cybersecurity controls efficiently and effectively. Cyber safety is patient safety. CyberCatch's solution is a must-have cyber risk mitigation solution for all healthcare organizations, no matter their type, size or location," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

To see a demo, visit the CyberCatch solution website.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

