Parallel ENT & Allergy adds Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists as a supported practice

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy has added Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists as a Parallel supported practice. Parallel will provide non-clinical, practice management services to support high-quality patient care. With the addition of Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists, Parallel is now supporting 93 providers and 443 employees across 19 locations in five states.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists provides otolaryngology care for all ages. As part of complete ear, nose and throat care, the practice also offers sinus and rhinology care, treatment for balance and dizziness disorders and comprehensive audiology services. The practice has six locations throughout Michigan: Holland (main office), Grandville, Grand Rapids, Allegan, Grand Haven, and Hastings. The practice has a total staff of 92 including six board-certified physicians, nine clinical audiologists, five board-certified Physician Assistants and five physical therapists. Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists is affiliated with Trinity Health, Corewell Health, and University of Michigan Health – West.

"Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists has a reputation for excellence in comprehensive otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology care. Parallel is thrilled to partner with Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists by supporting their team with shared services including human resources, IT, finance, revenue cycle management, digital and reputation management services. Together, we are confident we can continue to grow the practice to deliver outstanding community care in the years to come," said Glenn Noble, Parallel's CEO.

"Joining Parallel is an exciting opportunity for Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists. Parallel has a great culture and a leadership team with deep experience in healthcare and practice growth. As a part of Parallel, our team will have more support for non-clinical operations so that we can continue our unwavering focus on patient care," said Richard Strabbing, D.O.

Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

FOCUS Investment Banking served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. In 2021 and 2022, Dow Jones recognized Trinity Hunt on the Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List, a ranking identifying the private equity firms that generated the best performance for their investors by examining comprehensive data on aggregate performance. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

