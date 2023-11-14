Tractor Supply Company Launches the "Dad Squad" Holiday Shopping Service

Gifting experts to help shoppers find the perfect present for the dad who "needs nothing"

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Supply Company , the nation's leading rural lifestyle retailer, announced today the launch of the Tractor Supply "Dad Squad," a new service created to help holiday shoppers find the perfect gift for the toughest ones to buy for. The goal of the Dad Squad is to help combat the dreaded "I don't need anything" phrase family members deal with each holiday season, often coming from dads - the most notoriously challenging ones to buy for.

Those in need of new ideas for the perfect Dad gift can send the Dad Squad a note at DadSquad@tractorsupply.com with a brief description of the gifting challenge at hand. The Dad Squad will respond with a variety of options for every budget. Lucky shoppers may even receive a bonus dad joke!

The Dad Squad members aren't just experts in all things Tractor Supply products and gift-giving, they're also dads themselves! Everyone knows there's no better advice than the wisdom of a dad, and now that truth extends to the holiday shopping season.

"Whenever I'm shopping for my own dad, I know how impossible it can feel to find the perfect gift. I want to give something that he can continue to experience and enjoy long after it's opened - like a tool to finish a special project or outdoor gear for his next adventure," said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer of Tractor Supply Company. "We hope the creation of the Tractor Supply Dad Squad will help gift givers everywhere find meaningful gifts and experiences that reflect the excitement of the holiday season."

Tractor Supply has already launched a holiday gift guide to make gift giving fun and easy, but the creation of the Dad Squad further establishes the retailer as the one-stop holiday gift shop this season.

"As dads ourselves, we know firsthand how difficult we can be to shop for," said Tractor Supply store manager and Dad Squad member Charles Moon. "That's why we're banding together to help make it easier on the holiday gift givers in our lives, even when we don't give them a list of ideas to work with. I have a wife and two kids at home who I know will be tapping the Dad Squad this season!"

The Dad Squad is ready to advise on gifts that fit a range of budgets and interests - and, since Tractor Supply is a top shopping destination for dads all year long, shoppers can feel confident that the dads in their lives will be thrilled with any product option. Some of the top Dad Squad-approved items this season include Yeti products (tumblers, coolers, chairs and more), a wide variety of Carhartt apparel options, the fan-favorite Blackstone grill and accessories and products unique to Tractor Supply, like the durable Jobsite Box .

