AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN DRAWS ENTRY OF MORE THAN 5,700 DOGS IN ITS 23rd YEAR

Canine Athletes from the 50 States, Washington D.C. and All Over the World Will Vie for Best in Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC® National Championship presented by Royal Canin has a new record-breaking entry. A grand total of 5,762 dogs will compete for the title of America's National Champion on December 16 and 17, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Combined with the other weekend events, including the AKC®/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the AKC® Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC® Obedience Classic, the AKC® National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC® Fast CAT® Invitational and the Junior events, the overall show entry totals top a staggering 9,807 entries , remaining the largest dog show in North America.

"We are thrilled that the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin continues to maintain its status as one of the world's leading dog events, and that is in large part to the knowledgeable breeders, exhibitors and judges who are the heart and soul of America's National Championship," said Dennis B. Sprung, AKC President and Show Chairman. "Along with our important Agility, Obedience, AKC Fast CAT, NOHS and Junior competitions, it is sure to be an exciting week in December."

2023 Highlights:

Best in Show: Judge Mr. Clay Coady of Paradise Valley, AZ will select the AKC National Championship Best in Show (BIS) winner. The owner(s) of the BIS winner will receive $50,000.

Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show: Mr. Terry Stacy of Durham, NC will judge Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show from 1,272 entries and the owner(s) of the winner will receive $15,000. This competition is for dogs that are handled by their breeder/owner.

Best in Stakes at the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes will be judged by an elite panel: Mr. Clay Coady, Mr. Terry Stacy, and Mr. Dennis B. Sprung. These esteemed judges will determine the winner from 1,717 entries to be crowned the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed (Puppy/Junior) of the Year.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals: The AKC NOHS Finals Best in Show competition will be judged by Mr. Dennis B. Sprung on Saturday, December 16. This invitation-only competition is open to the top ten ranked dogs in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series in each breed/variety from the 2023 qualifying year and drew an entry of 875 dogs. The NOHS Group Finals will also be streamed live on AKC.tv.

Viewing Coverage: There will be extensive live coverage on AKC.tv throughout the Championship week starting on Tuesday, December 12th with the first of three All-Breed dog shows. Also streamed live on AKC.tv will be the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series finals, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor groups, Best in Miscellaneous, Junior Showmanship, and the evening group competitions. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app which is on the Apple Store and Google Play and Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BY THE NUMBERS

All 200 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete

5,762 entries in the AKC National Championship 147 Golden Retrievers 137 Dachshunds 130 Australian Shepherds 113 French Bulldogs 103 Labrador Retrievers 90 Chihuahuas 87 Rhodesian Ridgebacks 74 Poodles 69 Whippets 65 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels 59 Doberman Pinschers 56 Biewer Terriers

875 dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals

153 junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship

1,717 puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

1,272 Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition

435 dogs entered in the AKC Fast CAT Invitational

OBEDIENCE CLASSIC AND AGILITY INVITATIONAL BY THE NUMBERS

217 dog and handler teams in the two-day dog and handler teams in the two-day AKC Obedience Classic , including 55 breeds from 35 states.

9 Junior Obedience entries and 17 Junior Rally entries in the , including 14 breeds and 4 All-American dogs from 10 states. Junior Obedience entries andJunior Rally entries in the AKC Obedience and Rally Junior Showcase including 14 breeds and 4 All-American dogs from 10 states.

701 entries in the AKC Agility Invitational , including 168 breeds and 6 All-American dogs from 41 states and Canada . entries in the, including 168 breeds and 6 All-American dogs from 41 states and

74 entries in the AKC Junior Agility Competition ( Friday, Dec. 15 th). entries in the).

To get more information about the show, visit us at https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-national-championship/ or on Facebook and Twitter.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

