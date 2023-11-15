Introduction is latest action in brand's longstanding industry-leading commitment to protecting the planet and reducing waste

BURLINGTON, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sunbrella® announced the launch of Sunbrella ReMade™, a new offering of thoughtfully designed bespoke home goods made from upcycled Sunbrella fabrics. The artisanal offering ranges from tabletop accessories to tote bags, wall hangings and more. These products deliver the performance, durability and cleanability of Sunbrella while reducing waste and upcycling materials into the brand's first circular finished product offering.

Credit: Sunbrella (PRNewswire)

Introducing Sunbrella® ReMade™, a Line of Sustainable Bespoke Home Goods Made from Upcycled Sunbrella Fabrics

"While we have long prioritized sustainable practices, Sunbrella ReMade represents a new extension of our commitment to sustainability as we look to further connect our design team's expertise to the circular economy," said Allen Gant III, general manager of lifestyle products at Sunbrella. "Finished home goods made from repurposed industry-leading performance fabrics were missing in the marketplace and we're glad to give consumers another option where performance, sustainability and elevated design can coexist without compromise."

Sunbrella ReMade goods utilize excess fabrics from the brand's design and manufacturing process, including sample sets, design trials, short rolls and other sources. The fabric is upcycled into thoughtfully designed one-of-a-kind coasters, placemats, table runners, aprons, tote bags and wall hangings that can double as picnic blankets.

The line was developed in partnership with sustainability leader ReCircled based on several important factors, including its ability to embrace complexity and produce bespoke products. ReCircled's high-quality craftsmanship was a natural fit for Sunbrella. Like all Sunbrella fabrics, each unique product features the brand's proprietary Color to the Core™ technology, ensuring each fiber of every yarn is saturated to the core with UV-stable pigments for beauty that's weather- and stain-resistant.

Sunbrella ReMade is the latest step in the brand's longstanding commitment to sustainability, including the Recycle My Sunbrella program that provides manufacturing partners and consumers with an alternative outlet for disposal, recycling more than 1 million pounds of fabric that otherwise would have ended up in a landfill. The brand, in conjunction with parent company Glen Raven, is on track to be 100% powered by certified renewable electricity by 2025 and carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

As a line of one-of-a-kind products, each Sunbrella ReMade item will be available for purchase on remade.sunbrella.com so consumers are able to see the beautiful design, fabrics and colors of each unique piece they are bringing into their home. New pieces will be added frequently. To learn more and to shop the current offering, please visit remade.sunbrella.com.

About Sunbrella

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Luxuriously soft and exceptionally beautiful, Sunbrella fabrics and products integrate style with legendary performance qualities: proven durability, fade resistance, easy care and bleach cleanability. Led by a global design team, premium Sunbrella fabric gives consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create the extraordinary in marine, shade, indoor furnishings, outdoor furnishings, window treatments, commercial and contract applications.

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are designed for outdoor living, indoor living, marine and commercial spaces and are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 140+-year-old family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X (Twitter) at @Sunbrella.

Contact:

sunbrella@clynch.com

Emma Mazour

(612) 375-8532

Credit: Sunbrella (PRNewswire)

Sunbrella logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunbrella