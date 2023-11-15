Pvolve Announces Multi-Unit Deal to Bring 4 Franchise Studio Locations to Austin

Emerging Functional Fitness Brand to Make Market Debut in Fall 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, has announced news of their latest franchise agreement, which will bring a new studio location to Austin in the Fall of 2024. This agreement marks the franchise's official entrance into the Austin market, and is being spearheaded by Marci Bain, a local entrepreneur, alongside her three daughters, Mackenzie, Madison, and Brooke Bain.

Official logo of the Pvolve franchise (PRNewswire)

Marci and her husband, Scott, have operated a construction company for 25 years, working on civil projects for local and federal government and private developers. She had no intention of exploring business opportunities in the fitness industry, but happened upon Pvolve and its franchise offering in her search for a concept that fit into her hectic daily schedule.

"As I've gotten older, I've been on the lookout for fitness modalities that can simultaneously increase my mobility, offer me the workout results I'm used to seeing, and that I can keep up with as time goes on," said Marci. "These same three things compelled my daughters, and we know will resonate with many members of the Austin community. With the opening of these studios, we can support our neighborhood by providing a fitness method that sculpts, strengthens, and restores the body."

The Bains' hope to open their first studio in The Domain area in the Fall of 2024, citing the area's lively, mixed-use nature with shopping centers, restaurants, and many neighborhoods.

"Marci and her daughters will make incredible additions to the Pvolve franchise family," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "They share in our mission to inspire members to form a deeper, more powerful connection with their bodies; a connection that helps them to live longer, healthier lives."

Cartwright credits Pvolve's innovative approach to functional fitness, along with its recent partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Anisto n, as the reason the brand has experienced explosive growth this year. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion. The addition of Bains' Austin presence represents the beginning of Pvolve's scaling up in the region.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

About Pvolve

Pvolve LLC, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and stability. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. Pvolve's method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of highly credentialed doctors, trainers, and experts to offer safe and effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member in 2021. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership that offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via one of 7 physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Carlsbad, Nashville, Victoria BA with more than 30 franchises in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ and @ pvolve on Instagram.

