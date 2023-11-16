Soma Pandey Joins Tredence as Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence announced today that Soma Pandey has joined the company as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Soma Pandey, a seasoned human resources leader with over twenty-five years of global experience, excels in transforming talent capabilities to align with the business strategies of advanced technology-driven companies. In her previous roles as Chief Human Resources Officer and in other executive positions at Firstsource, Mastek, ITC Ltd, Randstad, Accenture, and Cognizant, Pandey shaped comprehensive global people programs that empowered employees to contribute meaningfully to achieving company business objectives.

"I am excited to join Tredence as it continues to strengthen its position, working with global clients across multiple industries as high-impact advisors to address the last-mile challenges with data, analytics, and AI," says Soma Pandey, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tredence. "Tredence has an open, warm, and high-achievement culture, where we encourage each Tredencian to excel in ACE as Advisors to our clients, Coach-Captains to our teams, and Entrepreneurs for our business. As the CHRO, I look forward to collaborating closely with key stakeholders to ensure we nurture this essence as we enter our ambitious growth phase. My belief is that all talent practices – from onboarding to performance management to career paths and learning should align to deliver the ACE experience not just to our people, but also to our clients, as well as to the communities we live in."

"Tredence has quadrupled its workforce in the last 2-3 years and has experienced rapid expansion. Soma's experience will be instrumental in building an agile and inclusive culture. Her expertise in building the workforce of the future and optimizing operating models will be vital as we collaborate with clients to integrate AI into their businesses," says Shub Bhowmick, CEO of Tredence.

Currently, Tredence employs 2,300 people. By the end of 2024, the company plans to expand its workforce to 3,500. Additionally, the expansion will create jobs in India, North America, Canada, and the UK. The company also plans to open a near-shore delivery center in the Middle East and Latin America.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is Great Place to Work-Certified and a 'Leader' in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 2000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

