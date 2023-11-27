New report unveils groundbreaking opportunities for U.S. health care transformation

Report released by the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and the Jacobs Institute is subject of Nov. 29 panel discussion

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Future of Health" — a forward-looking report jointly released by the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and the Jacobs Institute, a nonprofit medical device innovation center — heralds massive potential for improving health care in the United States.

While acknowledging systemic challenges, the report shines a spotlight on advancements and opportunities that promise to revolutionize health care. From individualized cancer treatments to the rise of artificial intelligence in medicine, the recently released report calls for a unified, holistic approach to seize these exciting opportunities.

The report is a follow-up to the 2017 The Future of Medicine report, which forecast disruptive changes wrought by emerging technologies and social movements on the health care landscape. Among its predictions: a global, flu-like pandemic that would spur both political upheaval and a paradigm shift in rapid vaccine development.

Local and national experts will take a deep dive into what the future of health care looks like at a free panel discussion from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29. in the M&T Auditorium in the Jacobs School, 955 Main St., Buffalo.

A virtual option is available. To register to attend either in-person or virtually, go to https://bit.ly/FOHsummit

The panel's moderators are Allison Brashear, MD, MBA, vice president for health sciences at the University at Buffalo and dean of the Jacobs School, and Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, CEO and CMO of the Jacobs Institute and vice chair and professor of neurosurgery in the Jacobs School.

In addition to Brashear and Siddiqui, panelists include:

Ethan Watters , senior editor, The Future of Health / head of story, Attention Span.

Josh McHugh , editor in chief, The Future of Health / CEO, Attention Span.

David E. Duncan , executive editor, The Future of Health / journalist and author.

Diana S. Aga, PhD, director of UB's RENEW Institute and Henry M. Woodburn SUNY Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry.

Nancy Nielsen , MD, PhD, senior associate dean for health policy and clinical professor of medicine in the Jacobs School.

Rev. George Nicholas , Pastor of the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church and CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

Kelly Wofford , director of health equity, Erie County Department of Health.

The Future of Health explores several areas of advancement that are reshaping the health care landscape:

Cancer treatment: The report celebrates the remarkable strides and breakthroughs on the horizon in individualized cancer treatment, offering a brighter future for patients and families affected by the disease.

Artificial intelligence: The advent of high-powered, flexible AI is a game-changer, with the potential to democratize access to world-class medical practices on a global scale.

Life-extension science: Groundbreaking research is promising not just longer lives, but also late-in-life years filled with health, fulfillment and productivity.

Phenomics: This emerging field is unlocking new possibilities for targeted health approaches by integrating genomics, proteomics, epigenomics and other biological sciences.

Bionic prosthetics: The report highlights the increasing accessibility of neuro-connected bionic prosthetics, empowering individuals across all walks of life.

Personal health technology: Cutting-edge devices and AI technologies are putting the power of health monitoring into the hands of individuals, enabling early action to prevent illness.

