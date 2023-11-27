SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Barclays Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Barclays PLC ("Barclays") (NYSE: BCS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong (PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Vincent Wong) (PRNewswire)

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Barclays, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/barclays-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56668&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Barclays includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to his false public assertions, Barclays' CEO, Jes Staley, had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and potential criminal activity could, if discovered, bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the British Financial Conduct Authority'("FCA") inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

DEADLINE: January 2, 2024

Aggrieved Barclays investors only have until January 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong