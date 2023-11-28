Bloomberg Joins Cloud Foundry Foundation as Silver Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation announced today that Bloomberg , a global leader in business and financial information, has joined the Foundation as a Silver Member.

Bloomberg joins VMware, SAP, Comcast, and IBM, among others across the globe, as a Foundation member. Through its membership, Bloomberg demonstrates its commitment to working with the Foundation and the community to push forward Paketo Buildpacks as a global industry standard for building high quality cloud applications.

"Bloomberg is well known for being at the forefront of digital transformation and a leading innovator in technology adoption, standing out as an example of how to apply technology to better serve its customers," said Chris Clark, program manager at the Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Our user community should benefit immensely from Bloomberg's involvement with the Foundation."

"Bloomberg's Managed Compute technology platforms, which run on Kubernetes, utilize Paketo Buildpacks to package our source code into secure, efficient, production-ready container images," said Sambhav Kothari, team lead of the ML productivity engineering team in Bloomberg's AI engineering group and a member of the Buildpacks Technical Oversight Committee (TOC). "With Buildpacks, our engineers save time in developing their applications and our platform engineering teams can more easily manage the overall software supply chain."

Bloomberg runs the world's most trusted information network for financial professionals. With more than 8,000 software engineers, data scientists, and technologists, Bloomberg creates and advances solutions and systems that solve complex, real-world problems for customers across the global capital markets.

Bloomberg engineers are also active members of the open source community, both contributing to and leveraging open source software in the company's products. From real-time market and enterprise data to sophisticated analytics, powerful trading tools, secure biometric access, integrated communications platforms, and more, Bloomberg builds solutions that are relied on by more than 350,000 financial professionals around the globe to make critical business decisions.

