KLaunch and Let's Talk Interactive Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Patient Healthcare Outcomes

Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication through AI-Powered Telehealth Solutions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLaunch, an innovator in omni-channel conversational AI technologies, and Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a pioneer in comprehensive telehealth solutions, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will integrate KLaunch's KBot Lightning platform, incorporating the #1 ranked HIPPA compliant chatbot platform, with LTI's TrustVideo HIPAA-compliant platform, offering patients a comprehensive journey from awareness to care and post-care support.

Combining Cutting-Edge AI with Telehealth Expertise

This partnership is set to transform the telehealth landscape by incorporating KLaunch's powerful conversational AI into LTI's robust telehealth offerings. By seamlessly merging these technologies, healthcare providers can offer more personalized, efficient, and engaging patient experiences.

The partnership will elevate patient outcomes by introducing an AI-driven virtual help desk. The platform not only answers queries round-the-clock but also provides outcome-based responses, actively involving patients in their healthcare journey and improving patient interactions and outcomes. By offering real-time updates and a robust knowledge base, the partnership ensures patients have greater control and understanding of their healthcare options, backed by reliable, instant support.

Optimizing Healthcare Through AI Integration

"The integration of KLaunch's AI platform with LTI's solutions represents a significant stride in healthcare innovation," said [Josh Ross, CEO, KLaunch]. "Through this partnership we are expanding on what we are already doing nationally and internationally in healthcare. We currently serve hundreds of thousands of patients through hospitals, clinics, and health related organizations and this furthers our mission to help organizations embed conversational AI services to help more people worldwide"

Arthur, [Founder/Chairman of the Board, LTI], added, "This partnership between LTI and KLaunch is truly groundbreaking for on demand healthcare. As healthcare evolves through technology and patience, people want more control of their access to care. This innovative partnership was formed between klaunch's smart bot 360, the number one HIPPA complaint ai bot in US, and LTI' trust video platform which has created a healthcare platform that enables healthcare providers to provide real-time services with a configurable on demand virtual health system. The marriage of Let's Talk interactive's 24/7 patient engagement and KLaunch 24/7 communications tools that will guide the patient through their healthcare journey to successful outcomes is the next step in healthcare 2.0. This is an exciting time for the enhancement of healthcare through technology."

Tackling Healthcare Challenges Head-On

As healthcare evolves, patient outcomes and cost management remain pivotal. This partnership will increase patient engagement while reducing the cost and complexity of healthcare delivery. It addresses the capacity challenges and rising costs in the healthcare system by employing technology to streamline communication, information processing, and documented outcomes.

About Let's Talk Interactive

Founded in 2001, Let's Talk Interactive has been at the forefront of telehealth solutions, offering a range of products and services that enhance the accessibility and quality of healthcare. Their mission to reimagine telehealth has led to the development of breakthrough solutions that serve the global public sector, improving healthcare access for all. For more information, visit Let's Talk Interactive .

About KLaunch

KLaunch is recognized as a global leader in communication technology, pioneering the conversational AI space with its KBot Lightning platform. The platform's ability to drive personalized, omni-channel conversations with persistent data at scale has positioned KLaunch as a thought leader in the industry. Committed to bridging technology and humanity, KLaunch continues to innovate, ensuring genuine and lasting connections between brands and consumers. For more information, visit KLaunch.

View original content:

SOURCE KLaunch