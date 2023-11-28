New Amazon Bestseller Empowers Leaders To Question Everything with Excitement in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The joy of the holidays mixed with anticipation for the new year creates a wave of excitement. But only nine percent of Americans fulfill their New Year's Resolutions. Unfollow, the powerful Amazon bestseller and #1 new release in personal transformation from Melissa Wiggins , is the refresh any entrepreneur needs to start their resolution on the right foot, and stick to it.

“UnFollow is a compelling invitation to challenge the ordinary. Melissa Wiggins’ unique perspective as a lawyer, speaker, and life coach makes this book a stand-out,” - Molly, 5 star Amazon review. (PRNewswire)

Unfollow, by Melissa Wiggins , hit Amazon bestseller and #1 new release in personal transformation.

UnFollow is not a prescriptive guide but rather a thought-provoking exploration of life's choices and possibilities. Each chapter invites the reader to dissect the familiar, scrutinize the accepted, challenge the status quo, and construct a life less ordinary.

"I went through a lot of life asking the wrong questions. [With Unfollow] I wanted to offer a new way of pausing and evaluating. Where we ask questions with excitement about the future…about possibilities…about what we can do with our one life," says Melissa Wiggins, the bestselling author of Unfollow, co-founder of Cannonball Kids' Cancer , and the founder of ONELife , Melissa's mastermind with lessons based on the book.

Melissa Wiggins, a dynamic blend of Scottish fervor and professional expertise, is known by many as Coach Mummabear . As a sharp-minded lawyer, a master certified professional life coach, and an inspirational speaker, Melissa empowers busy moms and high performing entrepreneurs to embrace their ONE.Life and live to the fullest. With a podcast ranking in the global top 10 percent and a voice that resonates across continents, she's a force to be reckoned with.

Taking the theme of unfollowing beyond the confines of social media, Melissa encourages readers to unfollow toxic, often counterproductive parts of our lives including diet culture, medical gaslighting, and more. In contrast, she offers insights on constructive life practices to follow, such as intuitive eating, healing generational trauma, and questioning everything with excitement. Each of the chapters dive into actionable and thought-provoking tools.

"Using my own journey with addiction, adoption, and my son's cancer diagnosis, I created tools and questions to take the reader on an introspective journey. The work inside this book is not meant to be a directive but a doorway: ONELife what are you going to do with it?" says Melissa.

