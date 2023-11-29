Zilia Receives FDA Clearance for its Zilia Ocular™ FC Retinal Camera

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Zilia, a medical technology company specializing in the non-invasive assessment of ocular biomarkers, announced today a significant advancement in the deployment of its groundbreaking technology set to transform the diagnosis and management of ocular diseases.

Co-founders Patrick Sauvageau, CEO and Dominic Sauvageau, CTO with the Zilia Ocular FC. (CNW Group/Zilia) (PRNewswire)

Zilia's innovative retinal camera, the Zilia Ocular FC, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth.

"Receiving this first FDA clearance for our retinal camera is not just a milestone, it's a leap forward in our quest to safeguard the vision of millions," said Dr. Patrick Sauvageau, optometrist, CEO, and co-founder of Zilia. "We're now focused on obtaining De Novo classification for ocular oximetry, a breakthrough biomarker that promises to revolutionize how we diagnose and manage a variety of ocular conditions."

About Zilia

Zilia is a medical technology company developing a groundbreaking platform to non-invasively measure biomarkers in the eye, with an initial focus on ocular oximetry. By integrating advanced photonics and artificial intelligence, Zilia's first-of-kind technology is intended to leverage the eye's optical properties and its direct connections to the vascular system and the brain, capturing critical information on ocular and overall health.

For further information: https://ziliahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zilia