Philadelphia Works Welcomes Trio of Accomplished Professionals to its Board of Directors

New board appointees will bring fresh ideas and new perspectives as Philadelphia welcomes in a new era of leadership under the Parker Administration

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Works, Inc. (PhilaWorks), the innovative force driving smart workforce solutions throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. Anuj Gupta, president and CEO at The Welcoming Center, Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown, market development lead - Philadelphia & Pittsburgh at Accenture, and Tonya Ladipo, LCSW, CEO of The Ladipo Group.

"Introducing the newest members of Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors. From left to right: Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown, Anuj Gupta, and Tonya Ladipo. With proven leadership in their respective fields, they are poised to drive innovation and progress at Philadelphia Works." (PRNewswire)

These three individuals bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and commitment to PhilaWorks' mission. They begin their new board appointments as the city prepares to welcome its 100th Mayor, Cherelle Parker.

"We are truly excited to welcome Anuj, Haniyyah, and Tonya to our Board of Directors," said H. Patrick Clancy, president and CEO at PhilaWorks. As we begin to align our workforce development strategies with the vision of Mayor-Elect Parker, their fresh perspectives will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping our city's economic landscape."

Their appointment comes as Philadelphia Works expands its operations and program services to create and improve access to opportunities for all in Philadelphia. Clancy points out, "Each of them brings a unique perspective, be it from working with immigrants and refugees (Mr. Gupta), focusing on strategic market development (Ms. Sharpe-Brown), or helping professionals and organizations flourish (Ms. Ladipo). Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our workforce strategies."

The new members, appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney, will each serve three-year terms. Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors is made up of a diverse mix of leaders from private, non-profit, labor, and government sectors. They are responsible for guiding both the strategic and financial decisions that provide economic opportunities to Philadelphia residents and sustainable growth to regional employers.

About Philadelphia Works

Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia's economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, visit philaworks.org.

