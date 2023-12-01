Lincoln Electric Launches Velion™ DC Fast Charger for Electric Vehicles

Redefining the Reliability of EV Charging

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) (the "Company") introduces the Velion™ DC Fast Charger for Electric Vehicles, a Level 3 DC fast charger platform that delivers fast charging speeds with unparalleled reliability for the ultimate performance and uptime. Designed with industrial-grade components, the Velion™ leverages Lincoln Electric's more than a century of experience designing, testing and building high-quality industrial equipment that has stood the test of time, including 50+ years of experience manufacturing rugged, reliable electric power conversion systems for a wide range of harsh outdoor operating environments.

"The Velion™ is designed to meet the stringent needs of Charge Point Operators (CPOs) who install, operate and manage networks of charging stations as well as businesses with EV fleets requiring reliable, fast charging," said Steven Sumner, Vice President, Corporate Innovation, Lincoln Electric. "Our DCFC charger is also the first and only American-designed and American-made EV charger to not only meet, but exceed, the requirements of the federal government's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI)."

The inaugural 150kW Velion DC fast charger exceeds 75% domestic content and is engineered to exceed 97% uptime with an output of up to 1000V/150A and 500V/300A, with charging efficiency of 95%. It operates within the temperature range of -31° F to 122° F (-35° C to 50° C) delivering reliable performance in a wide range of operating conditions. It is backed by Lincoln Electric's multi-point service network across the United States.

Velion™ highlights:

Charging Type – DC Fast Charging

DC Output Voltage – 200-1000V DC

DC Output Current – Up to 150A

DC Output Power – Up to 150kW

Input Voltage – 460VAC +/- 10% (60Hz), 3-Phase, Protective Earth (UL Model)

Customers who choose the Velion™ DCFC charger will benefit from Lincoln Electric's vertically integrated manufacturing of tens of thousands of inverter systems per year; complete customization of pedestal design, suitable for dual branding or custom designs; service network of factory trained repair technicians at locations across the United States; and scalable production capacity able to meet the needs of the expanding U.S. EV market.

For more information about the Lincoln Electric Velion™ Electric Vehicle Charger, visit https://www.lincolnelectric.com/en/EV-Charging.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

