JAMA Publishes Article Showing Long-Term Improvement in Autism with Curemark's Pancreatic Replacement Therapy

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark today announced the publication of their long-term clinical data demonstrating disease/disorder modification in maladaptive behaviors in children as young as 3 years of age with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The paper entitled Pancreatic Replacement Therapy for Maladaptive Behaviors in Preschool Children With Autism Spectrum Disorders was published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open .

Curemark (PRNewswire)

Disease/disorder modifying treatments are those that delay, slow or alter the progression or pathophysiology of a disease or disorder, in direct contrast with symptom-modifying treatments which may alter an individual symptom without sustained overall improvement in the disease or disorder.

Data from the trial was collected at 32 leading autism centers across the US, then analyzed using a delayed-start approach that is increasingly utilized in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

"The JAMA article presents a novel approach to the analysis of treatment outcomes for children with autism," states Dr. Joan Fallon, Curemark's CEO. "With the prevalence of autism increasing globally, there is a need for multiple treatments to improve the lives of the children and their families. Autism manifests as a complex set of behaviors which are not easily evaluated in isolation and we see the long-term trajectory of improvements seen in our clinical trials as positive for the children, their families and the entire autism community. It opens the possibility for more treatments to become available."

The study was led by Drs. Deborah Pearson and Robert Hendren, who have a combined 75+ years of experience in working with children with autism at their respective leading institutions. Curemark is grateful to all the physicians, researchers and families who participated in the Curemark studies.

For media and interview requests, please contact media@curemark.com .

About Curemark

Founded in 2007, Curemark is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of serious unmet needs in neuro-developmental and neurodegenerative disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curemark