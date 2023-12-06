Acquisition Milestone: Carolyn Aronson and Jeff Aronson Secure Ownership of Nisim®, a Global Leader in Hair Growth Products, Set to Rebrand as Arise

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, Owner, Founder, and CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, and Jeff Aronson, President of It's a 10® Haircare, have successfully acquired Nisim®, a renowned global brand specializing in cutting-edge hair solutions for over 3 decades. This strategic move marks a significant milestone as the first brand acquisition under Carolyn Aronson's leadership, demonstrating a commitment to expanding her influence in the dynamic world of haircare.

Nisim, celebrated for having some of the world's best products, fortified with AnaGain, are clinically-proven to fast-growing hair and regrowing hair, is poised to undergo a transformative rebrand over the next 9 months under the duo's leadership. This will include a new name, Arise Haircare, as well as new packaging, imagery, and new, more cohesive, targeted collections of products tailored for a multitude of hair types all anchored by their new hair biofactors.

Carolyn and Jeff were captivated by Nisim's exceptional proprietary blend of herbs and amino acids, which has proven irreplicable and led to outstanding results. Despite numerous acquisition opportunities over the years, Carolyn recognized that this unique blend sets Nisim apart and reinforces the Aronsons' belief in the brand's effectiveness.

"In acquiring Nisim, we recognized the power of its proprietary blend, a fusion of herbs and amino acids that is truly unique," said Carolyn. She continued, "The rebrand to Arise Haircare is a testament to our dedication to providing effective and transformative hair care solutions to a Global audience."

In addition to the rebrand and to bring Arise into a more modern era, Carolyn and Jeff will implement a dynamic marketing strategy, starting with a massive TikTok campaigns centering around the F.A.S.T collection, set to launch in early 2024. This forward-thinking approach aims to engage with a broader audience and align the brand with contemporary trends.

Furthermore, Carolyn and Jeff will work diligently to amplify the distribution of Arise and add to the current product line up, ensuring that these groundbreaking hair growth solutions reach an even wider and more diverse audience. With the completion of the acquisition, Carolyn and Jeff Aronson are actively shaping the future of Arise, infusing it with a new identity that reflects its innovative spirit and the extraordinary benefits of its proprietary blend.

About Arise Haircare (formerly Nisim)

Arise is a global brand specializing in hair growth solutions, offering a range of products known for their effectiveness in promoting fast and healthy hair growth. Backed by an unparalleled proprietary blend, Arise's products have gained international acclaim for delivering exceptional results.

