California Welcomes New Attractions and Celebrates Milestone Anniversaries in 2024

Discover new entertainment venues, educational offerings

and resorts across the Golden State

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California invites travelers to experience an abundance of new offerings coming online in 2024. Throughout the year, the Golden State will celebrate the opening of exciting new attractions, rich educational offerings, milestone theme park anniversaries, luxury hotels and more.

"California's abundance of natural beauty, diverse communities and innovative experiences make it the ultimate playground for visitors of all ages, interests and abilities," said Caroline Beteta, president & CEO of Visit California. "Landmark new attractions and experiences – paired with milestone anniversary celebrations – make 2024 the perfect time to plan a trip to the Golden State."

MAJOR ATTRACTION OPENINGS AND CELEBRATIONS

Destination Crenshaw Opening in February 2024

Destination Crenshaw is a reparative development project and will be the largest Black-led public art project in the United States. The project will commission more than 100 works by artists with strong ties to Los Angeles, creating a pipeline of jobs for emerging, seasoned and internationally renowned artists. New pocket parks will line the project site, providing spaces for gathering, rest and conversation as well as community healing, protest and celebration. With a commitment to environmental equity, Destination Crenshaw will reforest the boulevard, planting more than 800 trees and developing over 30,000 square feet of sustainable landscaping.

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024

World Design Capital®(WDC) is designated every two years by the World Design Organization®(WDO) and recognizes cities for their effective use of design to enhance economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life. The San Diego Tijuana designation provides the region with a year-long international showcase of design through unique experiences and explorations that stimulate thinking and bring the two communities together to celebrate what makes San Diego Tijuana exceptional.

THRILLING THEME PARK NEWS

Disneyland Park Welcomes Tiana's Bayou Adventure

A new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, will debut at Disneyland Park in late 2024. Guests will embark on a musical journey inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Princess and the Frog." The stories of Princess Tiana also extend to Tiana's Palace quick-service restaurant that opened in 2023, and Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets retail shop that opened in New Orleans Square in 2022.

LEGOLAND California Turns 25 in 2024

In 2024, LEGOLAND California turns 25 and is celebrating with new attractions, entertainment and experiences. A new land, Dino Valley, debuts in spring with three rides, an interactive zone, and character meet and greets. New rides include the Explorer River Quest and DUPLO® Little Dino Trail rides. Summer introduces North America's first-ever LEGO World Parade with six themed floats and entertainers inspired by LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure and DUPLO.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Debuts New Rides and Celebrates Giant Dipper Centennial

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will debut two new rides in 2024, in addition to celebrating the centennial anniversary of the iconic Giant Dipper. The Dream Wheel is a modern take on a quintessential seaside amusement park Ferris wheel. Standing just under 65 feet tall, this family-friendly ride includes 15 colorful gondolas. It provides epic views and is tentatively scheduled to open around spring break. The second ride, Surge, is tentatively scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. Seating up to 24 people, the modern spin on a classic thrill ride will provide guests with 360 degrees of adrenaline-packed excitement.

MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES



Old Spanish Days Celebrates Centennial in Santa Barbara

Old Spanish Days Fiesta is a beloved Santa Barbara tradition celebrating 100 years in 2024. The annual event educates residents and visitors about the history and traditions of the American Indian, Spanish, Mexican and early American settlers that comprise the rich cultural heritage of Santa Barbara. Visitors may experience the historical spirit of Santa Barbara when they join the city and its residents in Fiesta celebrations.

California Wine Month Celebrates 20th Anniversary in September

September is the 20th annual California Wine Month. Wine lovers can join the festivities all month long as wineries across California host events and activities ranging from hands-on harvest boot camps to grape stomps. As the top U.S. wine-producing state and home to more than 6,200 wineries, California grows more than 100 grape varieties, produces over 81% of the country's wine and accounts for 95% of its wine exports. In addition, California is a leader in sustainable practices, with 80% of the state's wine produced by Certified California Sustainable wineries.

MUSEUM EXPANSIONS AND REOPENINGS

In 2024, several of California's museums are reopening or debuting expansions. Highly anticipated openings include:

David Geffen Galleries at LACMA , a new building for the permanent collection designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor , a new building for the permanent collection designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor

Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University , including galleries for Indigenous American art and American design An expansion of theat, including galleries for Indigenous American art and American design

Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert , including over 40 new exhibits The reimagination and reopening of Building One at the, including over 40 new exhibits

NOTEWORTHY NEW ACCOMMODATIONS

California's diverse accommodation offerings continue to expand, with more than 70 new hotels and resorts opening in 2023, accounting for over 7,500 additional rooms.

Noteworthy new hotels slated to open in 2024 include:

These openings are just a sampling of the new experiences coming to the Golden State in 2024. For more information about what's new across California and to see the full press release, visit media.visitcalifornia.com .

