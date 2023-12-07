Contrast Security Recognized by the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Security Testing

The Runtime Security Leader was recognized with an overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 out of 37 reviews as of August 2023 and a 94% willingness to recommend the product

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced that 94% of its customers are willing to recommend the Secure Code Platform, according to the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Application Security Testing report. Contrast Security also received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0, based on 37 reviews. Gartner defines Application Security Testing (AST) as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights has published 1,350 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending August 31, 2023, and only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified submission period are included in the "Voice of the Customer."

"It is an honor to be recognized in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for 2023 Application Security Testing," said Julie Giannini, Chief Customer Success Officer at Contrast Security. "To see all the positive reviews by our customers further validates the value we provide with our Runtime Security technology. We will continue to focus on simplifying the lives of our customers and enable them to successfully protect against modern application security attacks."

Beyond the overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0, other ratings include:

94% of Contrast customers are willing to recommend

4.7 out of 5.0 rating for product capabilities

4.6 out of 5.0 rating for integration & deployment

A few of our customer reviews include:

" One Of The Best Solutions For Security In The Market "

— Cybersecurity Analyst in the IT Services Industry

"Contrast support team always responds fast to the requests / doubts we have, the support team acts very patient during the sessions where we need help on the contrast agent installation and always provides directions/suggestions on how to do things if the installation has gone wrong (ie. legacy servers). Also, they suggested other interesting services like front end assessment which was useful for us."

" Have Not Seen Anything Better Than This... Way Ahead Of The Rest. "

— Director of IT Security and Risk Management in the Insurance Industry

"Innovative company that provides the most accurate results for identifying application vulnerabilities and the most bang for your buck with the RASP protection."

" Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) Is A Great Compliment To SAST "

— Product Security Engineer in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

"The level of support provided by the Contrast team is outstanding!"

" Contrast Has Improved Our Application Security "

— Cybersecurity Analyst in the Education Industry

"Contrast Security has helped our teams shift left on application security. Their customer service is above and beyond; they are always there for us for any questions we have."

About Contrast Security

Contrast is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted AppSec attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives, leaving them more time to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

