Upright Introduces DSCR Rental Loans

Competitive loans enhance end-to-end investing platform

CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate investment platform, Upright , is making debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) rental loans available for the first time.

The move is a response to customer demand and represents a further expansion of the firm's service offering and commitment to enabling wealth creation for residential real estate investors.

Upright's VP of Revenue, Brendan Bennett, says: "Many customers at first come to us for our fix and flip loans. Often their exit strategy was to turn them into long-term rental properties, and we have previously had to refer them elsewhere. There was a piece of the puzzle missing. By introducing DSCR Rental Loans , we are better able to serve the needs of more customers throughout their entire real estate investment journey."

Upright, formerly known as Fund That Flip, was founded with the mission of providing private real estate developers access to funding for their rehab and new construction projects, and passive investors to enjoy the returns delivered by investing in residential real estate. The platform is now expanding to provide a comprehensive suite of services for active and passive investors alike. For active investors, this means removing friction at every stage of the process, from analyzing investment properties, financing, and construction management, through to disposition. For passive investors, Upright has been rapidly expanding its suite of investing products, from individual borrower-dependent notes to REIT-like funds.

Software No Substitute for Service

The Upright team prides itself on the relationships it builds with each of its active investors. Bennett says: "While the DSCR Rental Loan plus the Tools software is a powerful combination, real estate is a people business, and we take that very seriously.

"We talk personally with every developer with whom we work, often in person. We walk through nearly every property. We want to know how we can help them scale, and talk about not just the current deal, but the next one, and the next.

"Anyone who has benefited from one of our hard money loans already understands our dedication to efficiency and extraordinary customer experience; that's what we're bringing with our DSCR product, too."

Details of Upright's DSCR Rental Loans

Loan-to-value (LTV): Up to 80% for purchases or rate-and-term refinances or up to 75% for cash-out refinancing

Minimum loan amount: $75,000

Property types: Single-family residences (including modular; 2–4 unit residences; condominiums; townhomes; multi-family properties up to 10 units)

Loan products: 15- and 30-year fixed, Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM), and Interest-Only options

No debt-to-income considerations

No personal or business income verification required; only subject to rental income

Minimum FICO of 640 required

About Upright

Upright (formerly Fund That Flip and FlipperForce) is an award-winning fintech platform that provides real estate investors with software tools to help them scale their business, capital to help them grow their portfolio, and passive income opportunities for accredited investors, all under one roof. With headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, and local presence in nearly every major market, the company helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated real estate professionals backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors.

