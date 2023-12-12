America's Trusted Brand Known For Keeping Families Clean with Healthy Feeling Skin "Dials Up" with New Partner Jason Kelce

Dial® Enlists Philadelphia Eagles Center and Brand Fan Jason Kelce to Share How He "Dials Up" On & Off the Football Field

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --For 75 years, consumers have trusted Dial® products to keep them and their families clean with healthy feeling skin results. One such consumer is none other than American football center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce. After seeing Jason proclaim himself a "bar man" while discussing his shower routine on "New Heights," the podcast Jason hosts with brother Travis Kelce, Dial® enlisted Jason as their newest brand partner. Together, they are collaborating on the brand's "Dial Up Your Day" campaign in an effort to maximize awareness for Dial®'s wide range of Bar Soap and Body Wash offerings.

Dial® celebrated its 75th Anniversary earlier this year with the evolution of their collection of hand and body care products in an effort to 'Dial Up' the lives of its consumers. With the heightened media attention surrounding Jason and his family, including his recent People "Sexiest Man Alive" nomination and continued NFL success, there is no better partner that resonates with consumers all over the U.S. As part of the partnership, Jason will be speaking about how his personal favorite Dial® products, Dial® Gold Bar Soap, and Dial® Men Ultimate Clean Body Wash, keep him looking and feeling his best on and off the football field.

When talking about his longtime use and love for Dial products, Jason Kelce said:

"After spending 12 years in the NFL running up and down the field, getting tackled and generally exerting a lot of energy, you learn a thing or two about what products really work. That's why I'm a longtime fan of Dial soap and a self-proclaimed "bar man." I've counted on Dial for years to keep me smelling fresh and feeling clean. Dial's campaign "Dial Up Your Day" is all about being the best version of yourself to conquer the day and that's what Dial helps me do. Both the Bar and Body Wash are clean rinsing, so my skin feels great after each use. Whether it's a play to score the winning touchdown or a competitive game of hide and seek with my girls, Dial keeps me smelling good and gives me healthy feeling skin all day long."

In addition to a social partnership on Instagram , Dial® is also supporting Jason's charitable efforts in tandem with 'A Philly Special Christmas', a collaborative album from Jason and fellow Philadelphia friends and teammates. Giving back has always been a priority for Dial® and this year they are thrilled to be joining forces with Jason to donate Dial® Body Wash, Hand Soap and Bar Soap to Ronald McDonald House , a non-profit organization focused on improving the health and well-being of children and their families.

"All of us at Dial are so excited to be working with Jason as our new #DialUpYourDay partner. In addition to being a household name and Super Bowl champion, he is also a family man which is what makes him so appealing to our consumers. Our Body Wash and Bar Soap portfolios have always been classics, and we're thrilled to be working with Jason to remind consumers of our products' clean rinsing technology and why we've been the trusted brand for 75 years and counting." --Vildan Oenpeker- Cerci, Senior Vice President Marketing North America.

Dial® bar soap eliminates 99% of bacteria* encountered in household settings while cleansing deep and being gentle on skin. It is dermatologist tested, pH balanced, paraben-free, & approved under the Leaping Bunny cruelty free program. Dial® Men Ultimate Clean Body Wash provides the convenience of shampoo, body and face wash. It is formulated with a clean rinsing formula, that cleanses skin without drying. For more information, visit DialSoap.com .

About Dial® Soap

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy feeling skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide a wide variety of cleansing benefits for our consumers. See www.dialsoap.com for full details.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel- northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

