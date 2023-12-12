GROUNDBREAKING REPORT PROVIDES FRAMEWORK FOR A CLIMATE IN PERIL

Presented during COP28, the report details specific proposals to show the existential urgency of a shift to a plant-based world.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report, presented by Plant Based Treaty at COP28, outlines a global plan that will reduce the world's food system's massive impact on climate change by transitioning from animal agricultural to plant-based.

A new report outlines a global plan that will reduce the world's food system's massive impact on climate change.

EATING OUR WAY TO THE PLANETARY BRINK

The current global food system:

Affects all 9 of what are known as "planetary boundaries", which regulate the state of the planet within ranges that maintain Earth's stability

Is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions—greater than all forms of transportation

Neglects factors such as food security, sustainability and community health

Conversely a plant-based food system presents an opportunity to both feed the world with just 1 billion hectares of land and rewild three-quarters of agricultural land.

Report co-author Steven George states, "Scientists have warned us that even if we phase out fossil fuels today, food emissions alone are enough to put the 1.5°C and 2°C targets out of reach."

A NEW FOOD SYSTEM, 30 YEARS BEHIND THE TIMES

"Global per capita meat consumption has been dramatically rising since the 1980s. Yet food policy is lagging 30 years behind energy. At COP28, food systems have made an appearance, albeit a few crumbs on the plate, not the urgent plant based agricultural revolution we need," states Plant Based Treaty's Global Campaign Coordinator and Co-author of the report, Anita Krajnc.

This Safe and Just Report presents that missing action framework that would reduce shortfall by incorporating economist Kate Raworth's famous " Doughnut Economics " model which identifies social boundaries needed to meet basic human needs equitably along with the planetary boundary framework led by noted climate researcher, Johan Rockstrom.

The report features 40 detailed proposals for a global plant-based transition which would reduce greenhouse gasses, land use, and ocean acidification, and allow us to live equitably within our planetary boundaries.

ABOUT PLANT BASED TREATY

Formed in 2021 as a global campaign, the Plant Based Treaty's tenets are to relinquish, redirect, and restore the global food system. The treaty aims to stop the widespread degradation of critical ecosystems caused by animal agriculture. Endorsed by dozens of cities so far, including Amsterdam, Edinburgh, and Los Angeles, the treaty has attracted support from 120K individual endorsers, 5 Nobel laureates, IPCC scientists, and more than 3K groups and businesses. www.plantbasedtreaty.org

