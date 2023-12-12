MetOx Accelerates US Manufacturing Expansion with Strategic Capital Infusion

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetOx International, Inc. ("MetOx"), a leading manufacturer of advanced power delivery technology, announces it is accelerating the scale up of its Xeus™, high temperature superconducting wire (HTS) production. The production capacity increase is required to unlock additive energy generation, advantaged forms of transmitting and distributing energy, and development of advanced medical devices. This capital infusion is from a consortium of prominent strategic and financial investors.

The investment, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and supported by Safar Partners, Piedmont Capital Investments, DNS Capital, and other investors, will enable MetOx to dramatically expand its domestic production capacity of Xeus™. "MetOx has proven its ability to manufacture the highest quality HTS at scale and is now increasing its production capacity to meet the needs of several key markets," said CEO, Arthur (Bud) Vos. "Xeus wire is a critical technology for power generation, grid capacity expansion and numerous other applications such as advanced medical diagnostics. Our continued production growth, supported by a major investment round, positions MetOx as the largest manufacturer of HTS in North America. We're excited to partner with KDT on our journey to wire the world."

Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), a subsidiary of Koch Industries, has deep experience in material manufacturing, scaling technologies for growth, and investing in transformational technologies. KDT brings a unique blend of strategic and financial partnership to MetOx.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with MetOx on its quest to deliver large-scale supply of advanced conductor technology to improve power delivery efficiencies and other transformational technologies," said KDT Managing Director, Stephen MacKenzie.

HTS wire is an advanced conductor that can replace conventional copper wire in the grid and, with its high power-carrying capacity, is also a critical technology for a variety of high-field magnet applications including nuclear fusion, advanced cancer treatments and medical imaging. Xeus wire by MetOx can be used to make transmission cables up to 10x more efficient, wind turbines ~40% lighter, and large-scale EV charging infrastructure much more efficient - all while consuming fewer scarce natural resources. This financing will enable capacity expansion by an order of magnitude and further develop its technology with future products and advancements.

About MetOx International, Inc.

Based in Houston, Texas, MetOx manufactures high temperature superconducting wire (HTS) using an enhanced and patented manufacturing process. The company is scaling to produce and sell large quantities of HTS, at prices that will support the widespread use of this advanced material. Made available at large scale, it will enable efficient expansion of power deliver systems and support reductions in GHG emissions to meet the rapidly growing need for electricity. Among other applications, it enables sustainable power generation and delivery, and will revolutionize advanced devices in medical diagnostics and mass transportation. To learn more, visit metoxtech.com

About Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT)

Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) is a unique investment firm, focused on empowering founders to create a could-be world. KDT provides a flexible, multi-stage investment approach from early venture capital through growth equity, including private and public companies. We work with principled entrepreneurs who are building transformative companies, disrupting the status quo, and creating new platforms. As the energy landscape continues to evolve, KDT brings added value to the market through investments in companies with technologies that span the energy value chain, from electricity generation and storage to transmission and distribution. KDT's focus remains on taking a long view in its energy investments and on backing disruptive companies that share KDT's vision of delivering additive, low-cost, abundant, reliable energy sources while consuming fewer resources in the process. KDT is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the world with annual revenues that exceed $125 billion and operations in about 60 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing Koch's capabilities and network to them, structuring unique capital solutions, and embracing a long-term, mutual benefit mindset. For more information visit kochdisrupt.com.

