CGCC to Honor FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, Las Vegas Sands, and BSE Global at 2024 Lunar New Year Gala

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of New York City, as the Lunar New Year of the Dragon approaches, the China General Chamber of Commerce – USA (CGCC) is poised to host a spectacular Gala. This event, transcending mere celebration, serves as a bridge connecting the U.S. and Chinese business worlds, fostering invaluable people-to-people connections. On January 18th , the CGCC 2024 Lunar New Year of the Dragon Gala will not only usher in a new year, but also honor distinguished individuals and organizations for their pivotal role in strengthening the economic ties between the United States and China.

Guided by an inspiring theme, "Together, Towards, Tomorrow," the Gala is set to be an evening of enchantment and promise. Over 400 esteemed guests will gather to engage in constructive dialogues, forge meaningful connections, and celebrate achievements that have fostered innovation, created jobs, promoted economic prosperity, and bolstered the U.S.-China economic relationship. The event promises to be a memorable occasion, filled with optimism and conversations that will be transformative and collaborative in nature.

At the heart of this illustrious evening will be the Awards Ceremony, where the CGCC will pay tribute to several remarkable honorees. The International Leadership Award will be bestowed upon Mr. Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx. His visionary leadership and profound contributions to global commerce have not only elevated FedEx to new heights, but have also served as a beacon of innovation in the transportation and logistics industry. With over three decades of experience, Mr. Subramaniam's insights and commitment to globalization have left an indelible mark on the global business landscape.

In recognition of their unwavering dedication to community prosperity and global networks, the Outstanding Community Contribution Award will be jointly awarded to Las Vegas Sands and BSE Global Inc. Las Vegas Sands, a leader in the development of integrated resorts, has made a significant impact through its extensive community outreach programs. Their commitment to creating positive change through leisure and business tourism has resonated across the globe.

Similarly, BSE Global, the parent company of the Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, has been a pillar of the New York City community. Through their state-of-the-art venues, professional sports franchises, and diverse businesses, BSE Global has created unforgettable experiences and spearheaded numerous initiatives. Their efforts in culinary, music, sports, and sustainability have significantly improved the lives of so many, both locally and across the internet and globe.

As the Gala approaches, further information about these outstanding honorees and opportunities for Gala sponsorship can be found on the official Gala website. This event promises to be a landmark celebration, one that not only honors exceptional achievements, but also paves the way for a future of continued cooperation and mutual prosperity.

