Dow achieves 23rd year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

MIDLAND, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world's leading index provider focused on providing essential sustainability intelligence. This is the 23rd year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized among this respected corporate sustainability benchmark, which continues to raise the bar in performance and disclosure transparency expectations," said Andre Argenton, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability for Dow. "Our ambition to become the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world propels us to continue advancing a sustainable future for the world as we deliver value growth to all our stakeholders."

Dow also remains listed on the DJSI North America Index for the 18th consecutive year. Listing on these indices is based on company sustainability performance in a broad range of cross-sectoral and industry-specific topics across governance and economic, environmental and social dimensions. These scores reflect the Company's continued focus on its ambition in action, performance, accountability and transparency.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the DJSI World Index were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

For information about Dow's sustainability and ambition progress, see our INtersections Progress Report.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

