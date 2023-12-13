ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VCO Systems has proudly announced its attainment of the Specialist Level Certification in Manhattan Associates' Partner Program. This achievement highlights the expertise of the VCO Team in implementing the industry-leading Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management solution.

VCO Systems Achieves Specialist Status in Manhattan Associates' Certified Partner Program

Launched in the summer of 2021, Manhattan's Certified Partner Program underscores the company's ongoing dedication to ensuring the successful deployment and support of its software by both customers and partners. This program is designed to recognize and educate those who exhibit extensive knowledge and proficiency in deploying Manhattan's software solutions. Developed by Manhattan's Educational Services Organization, the program leverages many of the same training resources employed by Manhattan's esteemed professional services organization.

Manhattan's Certified Partner Program is tailored to assist companies in realizing tangible business benefits and expediting the return on investment from their software implementation. With Manhattan Active solutions being updated on a quarterly basis, the ongoing certification program ensures that participants keep up with each release.

"We are heavily invested in the Manhattan Associates ecosystem and are very proud of the VCO Team for their commitment in attaining this badge amidst all of the ongoing projects. We continue to grow our skills portfolio to provide best in class services to the Manhattan product community partnering with Manhattan and their Certified Partner Program," said Vikrant Angia, CEO of VCO Systems.

To achieve Specialist Level certification, between 10 and 24 of VCO Systems' associates have successfully completed Manhattan's Basics of Supply Chain training, Level 1 and 2 Manhattan Active Warehouse Management training, and training on Manhattan's other supply chain solutions. All certified employees have passed these exams that are built to verify proficiency.

Eric Lamphier, the senior director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates, stated, "Equipped with our training, Manhattan Certified Partners are fully prepared to successfully implement and support our industry-leading solutions. Today, Manhattan acknowledges VCO Systems as a new Specialist Certified Partner for demonstrating their expertise in providing customer satisfaction with Manhattan products and technology."

About VCO Systems

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with an offshore office in Bengaluru, India, VCO Systems, founded in 2013 by CEO Vikrant Angia, is dedicated to delivering top-notch unified supply chain services. Specializing in Light Directed Warehouse Solutions, they bring decades of experience in supply chain consulting and product development. Learn more at www.vcosystems.com.

