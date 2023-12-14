Penske Logistics Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Jackson as New President

READING, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics today announced the appointment of Jeff Jackson as its new President in advance of the planned retirement of Marc Althen. Jackson is a longtime Penske leader with more than 28 years of experience in the transportation industry.

"We're very pleased to have such an experienced operations leader like Jeff at the helm of our logistics business," said Brian Hard, President of Penske Transportation Solutions. "Jeff's strong operations and leadership background, breadth of experience with customers, and industry expertise gives us great confidence as he takes on his new role."

Throughout his career, Jeff Jackson has held numerous operations management and leadership roles with Penske Logistics as Executive Vice President of Operations – Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Senior Vice President of Operations – DCC and SVP, Operations of the Eastern Region as well as prior roles within Penske Truck Leasing including Area Vice President – Northeast, and District Manager in Tampa and Memphis. Prior to Penske acquiring Rollins Leasing Corp., he also held positions as rental manager and branch manager in Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Tampa.

"I'm honored and thrilled to take on this new opportunity and to work with such a dynamic leadership team and group of associates," said Jackson. "We have built an incredible logistics and supply chain business and see tremendous opportunities ahead for us."

Jackson holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of South Florida. He is a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and was recently named a "top supply chain pro to know" by Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazine.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

