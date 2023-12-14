Pep Boys completes transition to automotive services and strengthens focus on auto repair in Puerto Rico while AutoZone expands retail presence in Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, the leading US automotive service provider announces its plans to lease its retail locations in Puerto Rico to AutoZone, the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. This effort completes Pep Boys' mission to make quality car care simple, convenient, and accessible for all customers.

Pep Boys (PRNewsfoto/Pep Boys) (PRNewswire)

"The retail conversion in Puerto Rico is the final step in Pep Boys' transition to a business model that primarily focuses on automotive services," said Scott Collette, Pep Boys CEO. "This further reinforces our position as a leading auto repair and maintenance provider for car owners and fast-growing fleets across our service territories. The conversion provides us with an opportunity to enhance our Automotive Service Center locations on the island, reinvest in the emerging needs of customers in this market and provide our Pep Boys retail team members with potential employment opportunities at AutoZone."

"We are excited to further expand our presence across Puerto Rico and continue delivering on our commitment to always put our customers first," said Bill Rhodes, AutoZone Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

This retail conversion allows each organization to strengthen their presence in Puerto Rico and provide a more robust customer-focused, comprehensive, and convenient automotive solution for all drivers throughout the Puerto Rico territory.

About Pep Boys

Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the one our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and technical expertise. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com/corporate .

About AutoZone:

As of November 18, 2023, AutoZone, Inc. had 6,316 stores in the U.S., 745 in Mexico and 104 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,165.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com , and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com . Additionally, AutoZone sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com . AutoZone also provides product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com . AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact:

mediarelations@pepboys.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pep Boys