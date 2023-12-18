AFTER 18 YEARS, DOVE RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH MESSAGE TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS

AFTER 18 YEARS, DOVE RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH MESSAGE TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS

The brand is heading back to football's biggest night with a call to #KeepHerConfident through the Dove Self-Esteem Project and NEW 'Body Confident Sport' Program Co-developed with Nike

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is officially announcing it is back in the Big Game with a :30-second TV commercial, which will premiere in the first quarter of football's biggest night. After making its mark in 2006 with a Game Day ad surrounding the importance of boosting self-esteem in young girls, Dove will return with a similar focus: a message about promoting body confidence in girls to keep them playing the sports they love.

AFTER 18 YEARS, DOVE RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH MESSAGE TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS (PRNewswire)

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which has reached more than 100 million young people with no-cost tools and resources since its inception in 2004, and is on track to reach 250 million young lives by 2030.

Building on its commitment to self-esteem, Dove co-commissioned research to understand the impact of body dissatisfaction on girls in sports. After finding that 45% of teenage girls globally drop out of sports due to low body confidence, Dove and Nike partnered to create Body Confident Sport – a first-of-its-kind and scientifically-proven set of coaching tools to build body confidence in 11-17-year-old girls – which will support the new Game Day message.

"Dove is on a mission to make sports a place where all girls can thrive and feel like they belong," said Leandro Barreto, Senior Vice President, Global Dove Masterbrand. "The prevalence of negative body talk in sports and focus on appearance over ability harms girls' body confidence. As the biggest champion of self-esteem for girls globally since 2004, we are thrilled to return to the Big Game and use this massive stage to drive meaningful awareness for this important issue and help girls stay in sports."

Learn how to help #KeepHerConfident in sports at Dove.com/confidentsports or on social @Dove.

Editor Note: Separately, Dove's male focused product collection, Dove Men + Care made a game day appearance in 2013 with a product-focused TV commercial centered around dads.

###

Contact:

Samantha Colton

samantha.colton@edelman.com

About the Research

Dove and Nike have commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.

We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands. Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of happiness and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

Dove Launches #MyHairAMiModo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dove