AVANTIK EXPANDS SERVICE TO DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES NATIONWIDE

Diagnostics Services Provider Joins Forces with CPBS Holdings & Marston Technical Services to Bolster Service Hubs, Technicians

PINE BROOK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantik announced today that it has significantly expanded its service coverage to anatomic pathology, histology, and dermatology laboratories nationwide. The company has joined forces with CPBS Holdings and Marston Technical Services (MTS) to bolster its service hubs, resources, and technicians supporting diagnostic labs with maintaining their critical operations.

Mark Zacur, CEO, Avantik (PRNewswire)

Mark Zacur, CEO, Avantik, said:

"Today marks a new era for Avantik. We have joined forces with two leading regional providers who share our deep commitment to our customers and the patients they serve. Together, we elevate our service to a new level with an extensive national network of technicians and resources dedicated to keeping our customers' operations running smoothly so they can focus on what is most important – delivering accurate and timely diagnoses."

With the addition of CPBS Holdings and MTS, Avantik more than doubles its geographic footprint, extending its service hubs into key markets across the United States. It increases its technicians and support staff assisting lab managers with their ongoing maintenance needs, as well as rapidly addressing unexpected issues. In addition to providing best-in-class service, the company maintains a vast inventory of equipment and consumables that provides customers with a one-stop shop experience.

CPBS Holdings and MTS will continue to serve customers under their current brands and structures as they transition to Avantik. Both companies' leaders, Michael Koffler and Jeff Ward, have joined Avantik's leadership team.

About Avantik

Founded in 1971, Avantik supports anatomic pathology, histology, and dermatology laboratories in maintaining their critical operations. The company offers customers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance and repair services and high-quality consumables, parts and equipment. It is highly regarded for helping customers resolve their repair needs quickly through its national network of engineers and service hubs. Avantik's rapid response time and extensive product portfolio have been instrumental in achieving high customer satisfaction. In 2023, Avantik partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners, to build on its legacy of a trusted partner to diagnostic laboratories. To learn more about Avantik, visit www.avantik.com.

About CPBS Holdings

CPBS Holdings was formed through the acquisitions of five regional providers specializing in diagnostic maintenance and repair services, including: Perkins BioMedical Services, Southeast Pathology Instrument Service, Southern Biomedical, Tech One Biomedical, and Hawkeye Biomedical. Together, they serve diagnostic laboratories across the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Marston Technical Services (MTS)

MTS serves histology, pathology, and cytology laboratories in the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, where it operates an 11,000 square-foot facility housing repair stations and equipment.

Avantik, A Higher Standard (PRNewsfoto/Avantik) (PRNewswire)

Media Contact:

Alexandra Serrano

848-448-3163

Alexandra.serrano@avantik-us.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avantik