Breaking Barriers: Fluent BioSciences and Element Biosciences Collaborate to Enhance scRNA-seq Access

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a leader in breakthrough single-cell analysis technology, and Element Biosciences, a pioneer in novel sequencing solutions, are excited to announce their collaboration to enhance the accessibility and scalability of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq).

Single-cell RNA sequencing has been a crucial tool in unraveling cellular and molecular diversity within complex tissues. However, barriers such as specialized capital investment and limited accessibility have hindered its widespread adoption. Fluent BioSciences addresses these challenges with its Particle-templated Instant Partitions sequencing (PIPseq) technology, providing a low barrier to entry without the need for complex instrumentation or expensive consumables.

The collaboration with Element Biosciences showcases the exceptional accuracy and cost-effectiveness of the AVITI System's novel avidity base chemistry (ABC) with the operational flexibility of its two independent flow cells and versatile menu of read outputs when combined with Fluent BioSciences's PIPseq innovative single-cell suite of kits to enable a multitude of workflow combinations for end users.

A recent application note highlights the successful collaboration between Fluent BioSciences and Element Biosciences, showcasing the compatibility of PIPseq libraries with the AVITI System. The technical demonstration involved converting five complete PIPseq libraries for Element AVITI sequencing, yielding impressive results across diverse cell types and input scales.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making single-cell RNA sequencing more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable for laboratories worldwide. Fluent BioSciences and Element Biosciences are committed to empowering researchers with cutting-edge technologies that advance the understanding of cellular and molecular diversity.

Fluent BioSciences is a leading innovator in single-cell analysis technology, providing breakthrough solutions for researchers in genomics and cellular biology. The company's Particle-templated Instant Partitions sequencing (PIPseq) technology offers a simplified and cost-effective approach to single-cell RNA sequencing, enabling a wide range of applications in diverse laboratory settings.

