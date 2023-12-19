ERGATTA LAUNCHES COACH AI, HELPING MEMBERS LEARN TO ROW WITH COMPUTER VISION AND AI

Coach AI is your personal trainer, guiding your rowing journey with form feedback, drills, and personalized instruction.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a first-of-its-kind product available exclusively on Ergatta rowers: Coach AI. Indoor rowing is an incredibly effective form of exercise, efficiently burning calories twice as fast as spinning while remaining easier on the joints than running. It's a true full-body workout. There's just one problem: many people don't know how to row, rendering this life-changing exercise inaccessible. Ergatta's Coach AI makes indoor rowing easy to learn, using computer vision to analyze rowing form, offer personalized feedback and insights, and recommend relevant drills and instructional videos. Coach AI is simple to use and valuable for all members, offering the tools to improve rowing technique regardless of experience level.

Ergatta's Coach AI makes indoor rowing easy to learn, using computer vision to analyze rowing form

Members access Coach AI on the Ergatta mobile companion app. Using the phone's camera, Coach AI tracks the motion of your hands, elbows, shoulders, back, hips, and knees to analyze your rowing form. Trained on thousands of examples of proper and improper technique, it reliably identifies proper rowing form and mistakes across all body types. After a workout, Ergatta gives members a Great Form score from zero to 100, consolidating feedback to address the six most common rowing mistakes. Members receive a breakdown of their results, down to the number of strokes each error is made, and access drills, tutorials, and workouts to improve. Like the rest of the Ergatta game-based fitness platform, members will find themselves motivated to hit new high scores and improve over time.

"Rowing is the best form of indoor cardio, besides maybe swimming. The problem is, no matter how good you get, most people still wind up thinking - 'am I doing this right?'" said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "Coach AI not only solves that problem with simplicity and elegance, it does so in the Ergatta way: by turning a mundane task into an engaging challenge. With Coach AI's help, we hope rowing will one day be as intuitive and accessible as running."

Coach AI will be released into beta for all Ergatta members on December 19, 2023. The product is used via the Ergatta mobile app, available for download in the Apple iPhone App Store. Coach AI at this time is only available on iOS, with Android availability to likely follow in 2024. Ergatta sells two Rowers: The Ergatta Rower retails for $2499 and the Ergatta Lite retails for $1499; both can be purchased on www.ergatta.com . Ergatta rowers are available throughout the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Netherlands with additional markets launching in the coming soon.

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts come as thousands of different game options that motivate members to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta's live and on-demand workouts are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using AI, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta Rower was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. The Rower is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta Rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

