Kelley Blue Book Names 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $20,000

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is coming, so it's time for drivers to consider if their vehicle is ready to take on the elements. If drivers live in a region that gets lots of snow and ice or other treacherous wintry conditions, they may want to consider upgrading to an all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicle of some type. To help car shoppers find a winter-ready vehicle while sticking to an affordable used-car budget, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, recently named the 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $20,000 for 2023.

Kelley Blue Book Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kelley Blue Book) (PRNewswire)

"There are plenty of great AWD hatchback, SUV, sedan and wagon models out there at almost any price point, so car shoppers should have many options from which to choose," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "As always, when shopping for maximum used-car value, shoppers should look for well-maintained, well-documented individual cars rather than focusing on a specific trim level or color."

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $20,000

1. 2018 Subaru Outback

With standard AWD and the interior space of a crossover SUV, but in a more refined, better-handling wagon body style, the 2018 Outback is one of Subaru's many affordable, capable AWD vehicles.

2. 2016 Toyota RAV4

Available as a hybrid for the first time in 2016, this model-year RAV4 also features more standard safety equipment and parking aids compared to previous models.

3. 2016 Honda CR-V

While the CR-V was not yet available as a hybrid in 2016, it still manages an impressive 27 mpg combined with Honda's Real Time AWD system.

4. 2015 Toyota Highlander

The 2015 Highlander's mix of comfortable ride quality, spacious cabin layout, and confident, safe driving manners make it a favorite of families everywhere, and a great choice for winter weather when equipped with optional AWD.

5. 2017 Subaru Crosstrek

With standard AWD across all trims, the 2017 Crosstrek provides high ground clearance along with a compact, nimble and practical hatchback-meets-SUV body style.

6. 2016 Mazda CX-9

The 2016 CX-9 lets you have it all without breaking the bank, as this 3-row SUV with seating for seven also is stylish, upmarket and fun to drive.

7. 2019 Ford Fusion

As one of the newest vehicles on the list, the 2019 Fusion sedan has a strong value for its feature set and is a perfect choice for those who don't want or need an SUV.

8. 2021 Mazda3

A great choice if you want a sporty compact car with AWD, the 2021 Mazda3 features excellent steering response, an elegant interior, impressive reliability and your choice of sedan or hatchback form.

9. 2018 Nissan Rogue

While it may not be as top-of-mind as some of its competitors, the 2018 Rogue is just as capable and an even better value, offering similar equipment, space and functionality in a newer package – and it's also available as a hybrid.

10. 2019 Subaru Impreza

As the go-to choice for many who live in snowy climates, the feature-laden 2019 Impreza is a bargain in either sedan or hatchback/wagon body styles.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $20,000, including full editorial commentary about each vehicle, pricing details and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/best-used-all-wheel-drive-vehicles-under-20000/.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kelley-blue-book/, like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry for nearly a century. As the industry standard for generations, Kelley Blue Book provides transparent, objective information and data-driven, innovative tools for consumers, automotive dealers and manufacturers. The company publishes millions of market-reflective values weekly on its top-rated website KBB.com, from its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values to the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which offers a range for what consumers reasonably can expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. KBB.com editors rate and review hundreds of new vehicles each year to help consumers understand the Best Cars and Best SUVs to meet their needs. Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer provides a redeemable trade-in offer to transaction-ready consumers and conveniently connects them to local participating dealers. Kelley Blue Book's Service Advisor provides guidance on how much to pay for service and repairs, allowing consumers to schedule service with local dealers on KBB.com. The company also provides vehicle values to finance and insurance companies as well as governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000-plus employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book