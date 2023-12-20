Tribesigns Partners with One Tree Planted for Environmental Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally acclaimed online furniture brand, has announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that focuses on global reforestation, biodiversity, and promotion of eco-friendly practices on tree planting programs.

(PRNewswire)

With an emphasis on always putting the customer first, Tribesigns is at the forefront of providing elegantly designed, high-quality, and cost-effective furniture to customers. To improve its sustainability efforts and make a positive social impact, Tribesigns has embarked on a notable move in its corporate responsibility strategy.

Through its "One Dollar One Tree, One Tribe One Dream" program with One Tree Planted, Tribesigns donates $1 of every purchase on its official website to reforestation projects. This allows customers to directly support environmental protection efforts with each purchase. Within a month of shipping, a tree planting certificate will be emailed to customers, reinforcing Tribesigns' sustainability commitment and providing customers with a meaningful role in reforestation.

Launched officially this November, the program's goal is to plant at least 20,000 trees in 2024, with the aim of promoting soil and water conservation initiatives, improving air quality, and promoting the sustainable development of communities.

"At Tribesigns, sustainability has been our top priority since the beginning—we have served over 10 million U.S. households, and over 1000 furniture products are labeled as Climate Pledge Friendly on Amazon," said the founder and CEO of Tribesigns, Mr. Peter Wang. "Our partnership with One Tree Planted is also a natural extension of our dedication to the environment while encouraging our customers to contribute to a greener planet."

"This is much more than a green initiative on paper for us," Ms. Sophia Zhao, the co-founder of Tribesigns added. "As we continue to introduce beautifully designed furniture pieces that bring comfort to every home, we sincerely hope to develop a sustainable business for our customers and make a difference in the significant challenges the planet faces in terms of climate change and deforestation."

(PRNewswire)

Each Tribesigns furniture piece is crafted from sustainably harvested wood with reforestation in mind. Customers can take heart from knowing that their purchase supports responsible forest management through Tribesigns' partnership with One Tree Planted.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. At Tribesigns, we advocate the slogan "Designed For Life." Founded in 2011 by a master carpenter's skilled heir and his creatively gifted wife, blending technical expertise with artistic flair, Tribesigns values a customer-first approach with honesty, simplicity, and innovation, and is dedicated to creating a cozy home for everyone.

Since then we have established ourselves as a premier online retailer of home office furniture. We also own 2 sub-brands under Tribesigns, including Little Tree for minimalist furniture, and Lantine for luxurious furniture. With more than 35 overseas warehouses, strong R&D and manufacturing capacities, Tribesigns also offers dropshipping, OEM, and ODM services for business partners.

(PRNewswire)

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, B2B, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.

Contact: pr@tribesigns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tribesigns