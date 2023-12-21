Cetera Welcomes $112 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Advisor Networks

Peter Bell joins Summit Financial Networks via LPL Financial LLC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Peter Bell, CFP** has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Summit Financial Networks. Bell provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had almost $112 million in assets under administration* as of Nov. 6, 2023.

"Over the past 30 years practicing in the industry, I've built an extensive client base who trust me to make the best possible decision for their financial well-being. I feel confident placing that trust back in both Cetera Advisor Networks and Summit Financial Networks," Bell said. "I'm pleased with the unique, family-like culture of Summit and impressed with the resources and support available through Cetera – and I know both will greatly help my practice and my clients for years to come."

"Welcoming Peter to Summit Financial Networks is yet another indication of our ability to attract high-quality talent," said Summit Financial Network President Marshall Leeds. "Peter's dedication to the success of his clients aligns well with our culture, and we've already enjoyed his inclusion into our community of talented financial professionals. I look forward to supporting him and his practice and seeing how both continue to thrive here."

Based in Chico, Calif., Bell has 30 years of experience in the industry and holds his Series 6, Series 7, Series 26 and Series 63 registrations. He founded Liberty Bell Financial Group, which provides investment management and strategic wealth planning to people, families and businesses. The firm places a strong emphasis on getting to know clients on a more personal level in order to help them make better informed financial decisions. When he isn't working, Bell gives back to his community by serving on the board of the Butte Humane Society, a nonprofit agency dedicated to bringing humanitarian care to animals in Butte County, Calif.

