OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of Value Four, LLC

Transaction Expands Market Presence in Food Service Group Purchasing

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMNIA Partners, the nation's leading group purchasing organization, completed the acquisition of Value Four, LLC (Value 4) food service group purchasing operations. Value 4 is a leading company dedicated to outsourced purchasing and logistics for the food service industry.

OMNIA Partners (PRNewswire)

As a result of the acquisition, Value 4 members will maintain the benefits provided through the Premier, Inc. partnership while gaining access to the robust portfolio of OMNIA Partners' indirect supply agreements. In addition, Value 4 members will be able to leverage other OMNIA Partners' services, such as spend analytics and reporting as well as the support of established subject matter experts.

M. Todd Abner, Founder, President, and CEO of OMNIA Partners stated, "The acquisition of Value 4 advances our commitment to deliver extensive solutions to our members. We are dedicated to providing transformational benefit and value to the industry."

OMNIA Partners and Value 4 are working closely to facilitate a smooth transition for members as well as a seamless integration of operations.

OMNIA PARTNERS

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.

SOURCE OMNIA Partners