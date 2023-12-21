SCOTT SPURGEON AND COURTNEY SPENCER ELEVATED TO KEY ROLES AT KNOCKING, INC.

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking, Inc., a pioneering force in e-commerce and content creation, proudly announces the promotion of two exceptional individuals, Scott Spurgeon and Courtney Spencer, to new positions within the organization.

Scott Spurgeon, boasting an impressive 28-year career in broadcast television across major networks like NBC and ABC, has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Knocking Studio. His extensive experience in broadcast television, coupled with his exemplary leadership at Knocking over the past two years as the head of Post Production, uniquely positions him to oversee all functions of production within the studio.

Scott's journey in broadcast television encompasses 20 years at NBC, contributing significantly to globally viewed daytime talk shows and serving as Senior Editor for a decade. His expertise spans diverse areas from sports to nationally syndicated talk shows, culminating in his role at Knocking, where he will oversee national and local tapings, pre-production, production management, post-production, traffic, promotions, and social media.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Scott Spurgeon remarked, "I look forward to continuing the success of our studio that Chief Content Officer Candi Carter has established. Candi is a visionary, she's the best in the business! It's been a pleasure working with her for the last 3 years. I believe in surrounding yourself with a great team, and at Knocking, we have a world-class team."

In praise of Scott's promotion, Carter stated, "Scott is a tremendous talent. I'm excited for his leadership in helping Knocking Studio grow in this exciting e-commerce space."

Courtney Spencer, a valued member of the Knocking team since January 2023, has been appointed as the new Director of Brand Partnerships. In her elevated role, Courtney will spearhead the fusion of sales, strategy, and analysis aimed at optimizing the growth of programs that captivate shoppers and provide substantial business value to brands and media partners. Reporting to Lisa Stewart, Knocking's Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Courtney's responsibilities also include leading the Knocking brand team, co-leading brand discovery, research, and trade shows, and overseeing brand relationships and performance. Her extensive background and expertise make her a driving force in steering Knocking's partnerships to new heights.

Before joining Knocking, Courtney co-founded fitness tech company MYX Fitness, acquired by Beach Body for $2.9 billion in 2021. Subsequently, she was an Executive TV Program Host at Quarate Retail group, where she played a key role in determining the overall business strategy of QVC programming.

"It's a privilege to work with a trailblazer in e-commerce, partnering with media companies, and developing strong brand partnerships," Spencer shared. "I anticipate connecting with more brands that can bring unique and solution-driven products to our viewers. The entire team at Knocking is extraordinarily diverse and talented; I look forward to continuously learning and growing with them as we leverage new data, media, and brand partnerships."

Commenting on Courtney's promotion, Stewart shared, "It has been a pleasure working with Courtney this past year. She brings a strong work ethic, passion, and dedication to Knocking, and I am excited to see her growth in this new role."

Knocking has established itself as a trailblazer in content and commerce by collaborating with media companies to create engaging and authentic shopping segments featuring new, popular, and exclusive products. The company's unique approach involves crafting short-form shopping experiences that resonate with audiences, priding itself on its turn-key process. Through partnerships with media companies, Knocking brings these segments to life, securing talent and building enduring relationships with brands that align with the target audience.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of media partners, including CBS News and Stations, Disney ABC, Cox Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Knocking's proprietary viewer impression model links shoppable content to revenue, enabling partners to understand the direct impact of continuous airtime on transactions and sales.

About Knocking:

Knocking is an e-commerce company with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Knocking finds the products consumers love and puts them in all media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through short-form shopping segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.

