PharmaBlock Obtained ISO 50001 Certification, Advancing Sustainable Development

NANJING, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (Stock code: 300725. SZSE), a global, fully integrated CRDMO company, focusing on innovative chemistry and low-carbon manufacturing, has announced the successful attainment of Energy Management System Certification (ISO 50001:2018) for its headquarters and R&D center in Nanjing, as well as its manufacturing facilities in Zhejiang and Shandong, China. This achievement illustrates PharmaBlock's ongoing dedication to lean operations, energy efficiency, and sustainable development.

PharmaBlock has been proactively improving its energy management systems, supporting The Paris Agreement and China's Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Goals. Following ISO 50001 international standard guidelines, the company has systematically established and implemented facilities and processes to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and other environmental impacts. As stated in its inaugural ESG report published in early 2023, PharmaBlock commits to achieving a 20% reduction in energy consumption by 2030 as part of its sustainability goals, using 2022 as the baseline year.

Besides systematic and lean management, PharmaBlock's Technology Innovation Center (TIC) serves as a hub for exploring green, safe, and intelligent advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing model. It has developed and implemented a comprehensive suite of low-carbon technologies, featuring flow chemistry, micropacked bed hydrogenation, biocatalysis, heterogeneous catalysis, etc. Through green chemistry design, process optimization, integration of low-carbon technologies, and equipment engineering, the TIC is propelling PharmaBlock's commitment to sustainable development.

The company's efforts in low-carbon technology innovation have been acknowledged with the prestigious 2023 ACS CMO Excellence in Green Chemistry Award, which was offered for a project that applies continuous flow processes to produce a key intermediate used in API synthesis of various marketed and clinical drugs. This innovative approach has led to a substantial reduction in energy consumption, wastes, workspace, and labor operations.

In the future, PharmaBlock will continue to optimize energy-saving and emission reduction initiatives throughout its operations to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Moreover, the company will maintain its focus on green development, promoting sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing industry, and generating long-term value for customers, the industry, and society as a whole.

