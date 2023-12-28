Heranova Lifesciences Debuts with $13.5 Million Seed and Seed+ Round Funding to Offer Integrated Clinical Solutions to Women's Health

BOSTON and HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heranova Lifesciences Holding Ltd. ("Heranova") today announced the successful completion of a USD 13.5 million seed and seed+ financing to develop and offer integrated Women's Health solutions worldwide. This funding will be used to launch a serial of non-invasive endometriosis tests and advance two innovative (non-hormonal and non-antibiotic) therapeutic programs for endometriosis and bacterial vaginosis. The company is also actively seeking global or regional partnerships for other Women's Health indications. Institutional investors such as Pivotal bioVenture Partners China, Sinovation Ventures, Emerging Technology Partners, and Triwise Capital participated in this round.

"Despite the fact that women play a critical role in modern societies and economy, the awareness and solutions for their critical health issues are largely under-recognized and outdated," said Dr. Jonathan Y. Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Heranova. "As a global Women's Health company, Heranova was founded with a mission to challenge this status quo by taking a holistic approach so that we could enable women to live their better lives."

"Endometriosis, for example, is a highly prevalent and debilitating women's disease with large diagnostic and treatment unmet needs. 176 million endometriosis patients worldwide are suffering from excessive pain, abnormal menstrual bleeding, and infertility," said Dr. Hugh Taylor, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale New Haven Hospital, and member of Heranova's Scientific Advisory Board. "Unfortunately, the diagnosis of endometriosis today is often delayed by 8-12 years on average. We are excited to see that Heranova is committed to bringing innovative solutions to address this care gap."

"Having access to convenient and reliable diagnostic tests will be a key milestone in the overall management of endometriosis and other women's diseases," said Dr. Farideh Bischoff, the Chief Diagnostic Medical Officer at Heranova. "The diagnostic products developed by our R&D team have received endorsement from global leading KOLs as they may help to significantly shorten the time from disease onset to diagnosis and subsequent treatment. To provide an integrated solution, we are also developing first-in-class, non-hormonal therapeutic programs for endometriosis."

About Heranova Lifesciences

Heranova Lifesciences is a Boston-based biotech company solely focused on developing integrated care solutions for Women's Health. Their goal is to address unmet needs in women's healthcare by offering internally developed and externally partnered diagnostics, drugs, and devices. The company was founded in 2022 by a team of serial entrepreneurs and seasoned MNC executives with support from a world-class Scientific Advisory Board. Heranova has already established presences in the United States and Asia.

To learn more about Heranova please visit www.heranovalifesciences.com .

CONTACT: Yikai Xu, yikai.xu@heranovalifesciences.com

View original content:

SOURCE Heranova Lifesciences Holding Ltd.